Hamidou Diallo, a rising NBA basketball star for the Oklahoma City Thunder, was a guest this week on The Gamer Hour, Esportz Entertainment Corp./ Esportz Network's exciting new entertainment esports talk show, joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.

Puckett interviewed Diallo about his gaming interests, his winning the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend 2019 in Charlotte during his rookie season by jumping over Shaquille O'Neal, his recent experience in the NBA "Bubble," and the upcoming season.

You can watch the entire show, which aired on October 27.

Diallo, who was drafted by the Thunder in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft after one season at the University of Kentucky, is known for electrifying crowds with his gravity-defying dunks and with his jaw-dropping athleticism.

This past season, Diallo, or "Hami" as he is known by fans, his teammates, and coaches, became a steady contributor for a Thunder team that surprised the league with its playoff performance by taking a heavily favored Houston Rockets team to seven games before coming up short in the opening round.

"As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show," said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network.



The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on over 50 media distribution platforms.

The Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.

Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.

