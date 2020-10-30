Lil Wayne revealed that he met with President Donald Trump on October 29 to talk about the proposed Platinum Plan of the Trump administration for Black America. Wayne's meeting came just days before the 2020 presidential election.

Lil Wayne endorses Trump

The rapper posted a picture of him and Trump on Twitter and talked about the great meeting he had with the president. He said they also talked about the criminal reform, and the platinum plan will give the Black community real ownership. Wayne added that Trump listened to what they had to say and assured that he will and can get it done.

The meeting between the rapper and President Trump took place at the Trump National Doral Miami resort, according to White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere who talked to MSN.

Also Read: Stimulus Update: Check for $375 To be Issued to Eligible Recipients in Colorado

President Trump was an icon in the hip-hop music scene for years and was even featured multiple times in songs as he was regarded as one of the most successful business moguls along with Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. His wealth and power were emphasized in the lyrics, including one of Lil Wayne's songs.

Lil Wayne featured President Trump ins his song "Racks on Racks," rapping about how Trump gets the money. He voiced his support for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton back in 2016, and even though he met with Trump, he did not directly say if he is voting for him in 2020, USA Today.

Ice Cube talks about working with Trump

The rapper's meeting with Trump came after rapper Ice Cube met with him, too and repeatedly defended his role in talking to the Trump administration on the proposed plan to help the Black community in the country.

Intense backlash happened online against Cube after Katrina Pierson, President Trump's adviser, revealed on Twitter that he advised the campaign, according to The Guardian.

Ice Cube has been a vocal critic of President Trump and released a song in 2013 titled "Arrest the President." He clarified that he did not endorse anyone in 2020, but he had spoken with both the Biden campaigns and Trump campaigns after releasing his "Contract with Black America" in July 2020.

According to the rapper, Black progress is a bipartisan issue, and he urged the politicians to back the 13-point document, which is described as a blueprint to achieve racial equality and economic justice. The document touches on a wide range of issues, including police, finance, criminal justice, and education reform.

Ice Cube and Lil Wayne's meeting with Trump come as the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is criticized for his past political stance that had hurt the Black community and has not done enough during his time as vice president improve the lives of the minorities.

Another rapper who criticized Biden is Kanye West, who is also running for president under the Birthday Party. He had battled backlash from the public in the past years after discussing his support for Trump and after he met with him at the White House Oval Office in 2018.

Related Article: Hacker Releases Georgia County Election Files After Ransom Not Paid

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.