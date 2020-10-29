After the Nice Terror Attack, which killed three people, officials all over the political spectrum in Europe and world leaders have condemned the incident. A number of them even called for a solidarity rally outside the embassy of France.

Angela Merkel, a chancellor, shared that she was deeply shaken by the terrible murders in a church situated in Nice.

She also added that her thoughts were with the relatives of victims of the said incident.

Merkel also mentioned that the French nation has the solidarity of Germany in these difficult hours.

The incident in the French coastal city on Thursday involved an attacker who possessed a knife and was able to kill three people, CNN reported.

Christine Lambrecht, the German Justice Minister, shared a statement that she was shocked about another news of a terrible crime in France and expressed her sympathy to the victims and their loved ones.

She also added that if the attack is confirmed to be linked to an Islamic group, it would be an attack on their way of life and their core values.

Konstantin Kuhle, a Social Democratic lawmaker, called out to the people to gather and observed a minute of silence later on Thursday in order to pay respect to the recent victims of the attacks in Dresden, Paris, and Nice.

The call of Kuhle was also backed by a state official in Berlin, Sawsan Chebli, who encouraged his fellow Muslims to join and send a signal against what she described as those Islamist monsters.

According to Fox News, Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, stated that he was appalled by what he described as a barbaric attack at the Notre Dame Basilica in the coastal city of Nice.

Aside from his statement, the British Prime Minister also tweeted, which was sent in both English and French, that their thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the people of the United Kingdom stand steadfastly with France against intolerance and terror.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, also shared that their country stands with France in shock, sorrow, and solidarity.

In a statement, he also added that their thoughts are with the victims and their families, and they offer every support to the people of France as they continue to pursue those who were responsible for the appalling attack.

Despite the heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Turkey also has condemned the attack in Notre Dame Basilica in Nice.

In his statement, the Turkish foreign ministry shared they stand in solidarity with the French people against violence and terror as they condemned the attack.

The presidential spokesman of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted in both French and Turkish as he expressed his condolences to the victims and stating that they will fight all kinds of terror and extremism with determination and solidarity, The New York Post reported.

In recent months, the relations between France and Turkey have been tense over Syria, East Mediterranean, and Libya.

On Saturday, they hit a new low after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Emmanuel Macron, his French counterpart, of being Islamophobic, and questioned his mental condition, which prompted Paris to recall its ambassador to Turkey for consultations.

