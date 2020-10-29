For risk of this newly acquired right being taken away or even changed, a majority of couples are bringing the matter into their own hands while rushing headlong to the altar.

Since the Supreme Court is tilting farther to the right after Justice Amy Coney Barrett's appointment, many LGBTQ Americans became concerned about the future of same-sex marriage.

One week later, Pastor Tori Jameson arranged a sequence of wedding ceremonies from outside St. Louis City Hall just after the Senate Judicial Committee had decided to approve Barrett.

Jameson, who leads Lot's Wife Trans and Queer Chaplaincy, had this to say about the latest High Court justice: "I was really feeling upset about the nomination- she's dangerous for LGBTQ people; she's made it clear she wants to roll back our rights."

"If they come for [marriage], they're going to come for their job protections, gender-identity protections," Jameson added of the newly conservative Supreme Court.

A joyous wedding

"It was really important to give people a big public event to look at and have some joy," Jameson stated. "This was a protest, but it was also a way to celebrate with joyous queer love," he added.

Jameson arranged chaplains, photographers, cupcakes as well as decorative elements to further render pop-up elopements as joyous as possible this month.

Between Oct. 11 and 15, Jameson and several other clergies wed 14 couples, which include Macklan King and their partner, Silas, who have both used they/ them pronouns. The pair had already been engaged since 2018, and according to King, it was, "so we didn't feel like we were rushing into things."

"I have no doubt that if Obergefell gets overturned, Missouri will 100% take that and run with it," Jameson claimed. "We're not Vermont, we're not New York, we're not California," he added.

Jameson portrayed the nation politically as "deeply red with a few blue outposts."

70% of the Americans are in favor of same-sex marriage, the largest percentage ever reported by a national poll, as shown in a poll last week from the Public Religion Research Institute. Researchers discovered that only 28% of those surveyed opposed the right of gay couples to marry. However, several are hesitant to take the support for granted.

Pope's thoughts on same-sex marriage

Recently, Pope Francis had said civil union legislation must cover homosexuals in a few of the most precise words he had used on gender equality since his appointment seven years back.

"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," the pooe stated.

The Pope addressed his statements in the new documentary "Francesco" that has been launched on Wednesday by Oscar-nominated director Evgeny Afineevsky.

Father James Martin, a Jesuit priest and writer of "Building a Bridge," a novel regarding Catholic ministry to homosexuals, had this to say: "Pope Francis' clear and public support for same-sex civil unions marks a new stage in the church's relationship with LGBTQ people."

MORE ON HNGN:



@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.