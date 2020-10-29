Following the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar's death amid a police firefight in 1993, rumors surfaced that he hid millions of his money at his numerous properties. One of his nephews, Nicolas Escobar, discovered a furtive stash inside the walls of one of Escobar's apartments.

Nicolas claimed a "vision" made him aware of the exact location of the money inside the Medellin apartment he now resides in. He stated it was not the first time he had detected cash in the kingpin man's hideouts where he concealed it while dodging arrest.

$18 Million in the Drug Lord's Apartment Wall

The nephew claimed the cashed was stashed in a secret "cove" in Pablo's Colombian home. The cash stowed away in a plastic bag in a secret area behind a wall was accompanied by satellite phones, a gold pen, an undeveloped roll of film, and a typewriter.

"Every time I sat in the dining room and looked towards the car park, I saw a man entering the place and disappearing," said Nicolas, reported New York Post.

Several semblances of a mysterious man entering and disappearing in the house also urged Nicolas to look through the building. "Every time I sat in the dining room and looked towards the car park, I saw a man entering the place and disappearing," he said, reported N World.

At the height of his career, Pablo Escobar was reportedly the seventh richest person in the world.

Since his demise, rumors of Pablo's hidden fortunes have circulated in Medellín following decades-long waging war against the Colombian state to avert his extradition to the US.

Also Read: 'Narcos' Season 3 features drug cartel wars after 'death' of Pablo Escobar

The "King of Cocaine" had an estimated net worth of $30billion by the time of his passing away which is equivalent to $59 billion nowadays. During his time managing the Medellin Cartel, he oversaw more than 80 percent of cocaine production transported to the United States.

The kingpin was allegedly responsible for an estimated 4000 fatalities.

The other items discovered were damaged and unusable.

Nicolas stated in the interview he was once kidnapped by people looking for Pablo's whereabouts. He remarked he was tormented for seven hours and two of his workers were attacked with a chainsaw.

He was quite close to Pablo who was one of the most wanted men alive during the peak of his cartel's drug operations. Nicolas has been living in an apartment that was owned by Pablo for the previous five years. On trips, he would accompany his uncle.

The narcoterrorist founded Medellin cartel in the late 1970s. In revenue, his business made an estimated $420 million every week.

Nicolas noted of the furtive cove, "The smell [inside] was astonishing. A smell 100 times worse than something that had died." reported BBC.

Some of the banknotes were useless due to decay in the wall for numerous years. The items discovered could reportedly provide significant new insights into the narco's life.

Related Article: Pablo Escobar: Miami Mansion Demolished

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.