For one man who just got off an airline, staff observed that he was walking peculiarly at India's Kannur International Airport on Tuesday. They discovered two pounds of gold in his butt. Transporting gold from Dubai to India without paying the 18 percent tax is illegal.

They spotted a second man on the same flight transporting almost three pounds of gold. Officials did not remark whether he concealed the metal in the same approach.

According to a United Arab Emirates news website, The National, "Officials at the Air Intelligence Unit extracted the gold from the man."

Gold is a superbly precious metal of great worth in the global market. The COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed a gold increase in price on the global market, reported Opera News.

The GoAir flight arrived at Kerala's Kannur Airport on Tuesday. The man attempted to get away with not paying the 18 percent tax by sneaking the gold.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials mined the stash worth $60,000 from the unspecified smuggler's butt.

Customs agents on Wednesday seized just below one pound of gold from one passenger who landed in Kozhikodeon via an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah in the UAE.

The two pounds of gold worth £46,000 in the aforementioned first man was caught after customs observed his strange walk at the Indian airport.

The AIU officials shared photographs of the recovered precious metal.

The man aboard the GoAir flight apparently had been successful until he was stopped.

The government's Comissionerate of Customs posted the discovery on Twitter, "AIU Kannur seized 1470gm gold in compound form (1316gm extracted) from a passenger who arrived from Dubai by flight G8 4013."

The incident is the most recent in a number of seizures of gold being smuggled into the nation from Arabic states.

The gold was concealed in the traveler's underwear.

Smuggling the precious and highly-coveted metal is a usual case among passengers from Arabic countries to India.

A look at the social media pages of the customs department displays evidence of such illicit activity posted online every other day. Dubai is also a purportedly infamous smuggling route. Passengers desperate enough to resort to smuggling use hidden pockets in purses or chocolate boxes to conceal the metal.

This is not the first case people have attempted to smuggle gold using their bodies. In 2018, three men were reprimanded after they swallowed small bags consisting of an estimated 80 grams of gold in order to smuggle it into India from Kuala Lumpur.

The global health crisis has resulted in the high tax imposed on imported or exported gold in a nation. India is one of the world's leading gold merchants.

This October, customs officials also caught individuals with gold hidden in a toothpaste and a person who had their underwear doused with the precious metal.

Earlier this 2020, Kerala's customs officials detected 30-kg. of gold worth £1.47 million hidden in cylindrical locks.

