Celebrities have the spotlight on them for most of their lives, and possibly even after death they still steal the show.

There have been numerous claims of celebrity ghost sightings, and their soul may still linger on Earth due to the lives they've lived that they can't let go of.

Celebrity ghost sightings

Some of the celebrity ghosts have been spotted in the places that they held dear when they were alive. Some were seen in establishments that they once spent their time in. Here are some of the most famous celebrity ghosts that were spotted.

Michael Jackson

The ghost of the King of pop was allegedly sighted at his Neverland ranch in 2009. A shadow that resembled Jackson's figure appeared briefly on a wall in Jackson's former home during a live TV program, according to The Sun.

The shadow walked across the corridor briefly and even moved quickly from left to right before disappearing. The sighting took place during CNN's show "Inside Neverland", where anchor Larry King was in talked to Jackson's brother Jermaine Jackson. Michael Jackson passed away on June 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles.

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's own daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, had shared a story regarding her mother's ghost. She told Oprah that her mother visits her at the Atlanta mansion she's been living in since her mother passed away.

Bobbi Kristina said that Whitney's spirit offers her words of encouragement and also engages in hauntings like switching the lights off and on.

Marilyn Monroe

The timeless bombshell Marilyn Monroe made headlines around the world after her body was discovered at her home in Los Angeles.

Since then the actress' ghost has been spotted by several people, sometimes in her own graveyard and sometimes in the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, which was her favorite place to stay at when she was still alive.

John Lennon

In 2009, Stuff.Co has released an article about Joh Lennon's ghost allegedly haunting the exact place where he was shot and killed by Mark Chapman in 1980.

Daily Express also released a story about how Lennon visited his son Julian, who was left shocked by the haunting moment which occurred more than 25 years after the Beatles legend's death while he was shooting a new film in Australia.

Julian agreed to take part in an ancient ceremony with an Aboriginal tribe. He was handed a white feather by a tribe leader, and it was a symbol of great significance to Julian. According to Julian, Lennon told him that if something happens to him, Julian can look for a white feather and he will know his father is there for him.

Liberace

According to Panicd.com, Liberace's spirit has haunted a restaurant called Carluccio's Tivoli Gardens. The entertainer once owned the restaurant that is located just a few block off the Las Vegas Strip.

Liberace had his own private lounge next to the dining room where he entertained close friends. He was known to go to the main dinning room sometimes to play the piano. There were also reports about bottles tipping over for no reason, electrical surges, restroom stalls that lock and unlock themselves.

