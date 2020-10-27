Indiana man was shot dead after authorities shot him following a brutal domestic dispute that left his 10-year-old son murdered. The man, 32-year-old William Sendelbach shot Wabash Police Department Sergeant Nick Brubaker in the leg.

Indiana man shot dead

The incident happened weeks ago but new updates has been added. According to CrimeOnline, the incident happened on October 10 at 294 East Maple Street Wabash in Indiana.

According to Pharos-Tribune, the Indiana State Police investigated a domestic disturbance. The whole incident ended with a police officer shot in the leg and a child stabbed.

After Sendelbach open fired and shot Brubaker in the leg, the police officers and the suspect exchanged bullets. Sendelbach was shot numerous times. After further investigation, the authorities discovered a horrifying scene.

According to the police, Sendelbach's 10-year-old son Kayden Sendelbach, was found stabbed by his father. He was immediately rushed to the Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis and he was in critical condition.

Sendelbach was also accused of shooting at a garbage truck that was in the neighborhood while he was doing morning trash pick up, according to Ink Free News. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Indiana State Police said that Sendelbach was arguing with his wife when he stabbed his 10-year-old son in the upper body and in the head.

After the shoot out, Sendelbach was airlifted from the scene and he was taken to Fort Wayne hospital where he eventually passed away. The officer that was shot had recovered.

As of October 27, Kayden passed away from his injuries. The authorities said that a 3-year-old boy who lives next door to the family opened his door on the day of the incident and he let Kayden and his mother inside. The 3-year-old boy shut the door before William Sendelback could get inside.

David Burns, the grandfather of the 3-year-old boy, told CBS 15 that the child did not realize what happened and he does not realize that he is going to be seen as a hero for helping Kayden and his mother.

According to NBC 13, the prosecutors planned to pursue a life sentence without parole for Sendelbach but they dropped the charges given his death.

Similar case

In September, a father stabbed his son multiple times following an argument. According to San Antonio Police, the fight between the father and son led to a stabbing incident that killed the son.

The incident happened in 800 block of Corinne Drive near Austin Highway. According to authorities, the two were fighting for an unknown reason. The father then stabbed his son multiple times in the stomach.

The victim, whose identity was not revealed, is said to be in his 30s. He was immediately rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. It was not revealed whether he recovered or not.

Meanwhile, the father, whose identity was also not revealed, is said to be in his 50s. He was taken into custody and was charged with attempted murder and assault. It was not revealed if a bond was set.

