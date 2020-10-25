A very jilted illegal Guatemalan immigrant went to the extreme when stabbing his ex-GF from Jersey dead, after she dumped him. He could not accept that it happened and killed her, causing sorry to her family and friends.

He tried to make a run for it after slaying his ex-GF, he got caught. Many males are guilty of killing, injuring, even maiming women who will leave them, reported Daily Mail.

The accused killer identified as Bryan Cordero-Castro, 22, brutally stabbed 16-year-old, Madison Wells, A Jersey native. For the crime, he was given a 35-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Marc Lemieux at Monmouth County Courthouse, appearing in court. For charges of manslaughter of the victim, Madison Wells cut down at her young age.

For attempting to escape from custody, he got an extra five-years in jail that will be a total of 30-years plus 5-years. This makes a total of 35-years given for his crimes. He left an anguished family because of his murderous actions.

The undocumented Guatemalan pled to killing the young woman, he intentionally stabbed her in the chest. He did this in the home of the victim's aunt in Long Beach, September 2018.

Wells decide she wanted to end their relationship with the immigrant, but he got bothersome, sent more than a hundred text messages to the victim's mobile.

He later denied that he killed the 16-year old minor and was not allowed to change his plea. Even went to lengths like claiming that his lawyer fooled him to admit to a guilty plea.

When Judge Lemieux heard the defendant's statement, he said it was disturbing for him to hear it. Cordero-Castro did not admit he killed the girl in cold blood, reported Asbury Park Press.

Also read: Female Arkansas Jogger Rammed by Pickup Truck , Raped by Suspect who Helped Look for Her

Lemieux said," I see zero amount of remorse and I am extremely concerned this defendant doesn't get the magnitude of what he has done."

In court, the relatives of the deceased told her killer to burn in hell. Others called the defendant awful things. Cristina Wells screamed invectives at him and go to hell.

Casey Wells said he was a coward for killing her, 35-years is not enough. The defendant did not say anything when asked to defend himself.

The victim was stabbed and killed on September 8, 2018, at 10:42 pm when 911 got called about a stabbing at Van Pelt Place in Long Branch.

Both police and EMS were on the scene, found the victim stabbed in her torso. She was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center where she passed away about 40 minutes later.

Detectives learned that the two were steadies for 10-months, but she left the 22-year old Guatemalan, noted Cuzzblue.

Before the jilted ex of Madison killed her, he texted her 230 times. He was able to talk to the victim but planned to kill her when she went outside to talk to him.

Madison went into the house after going out to see him. He stabbed her in the torso multiple times when she staggered into the house. She died from the fatal premeditated attack. The judge said her family saw her die on the floor.

The illegal Guatemalan immigrant kills ex-GF from Jersey in the most brutal manner, gets sentenced but not life.

Related article: Man Attacked by Hellish Ex-Girlfriend Who Had Him Beaten With Bat on Head

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.