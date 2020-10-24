Chris Pratt started trending on social media after he was dubbed the "worst Chris." Warrior Nun writer Amy Berg posted a photo on Twitter of four famous Chrises -- Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt. She captioned it as "that one has to go," alluding to Chris Pratt.

After being labeled as Hollywood's worst Chris, social media users called him out for his conservative political views.

Pratt's "Avengers" co-actors, however, came to his rescue by defending him publicly. Some fans were not pleased with this.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) actors Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, and Zoe Saldana have spoken out in favor of co-actor Chris Pratt.

Pratt was trolled for his involvement in a conservative church described as "infamously anti-LGBTQ" by actor Ellen Page in the previous years.

Josh Brolin, widely known for his character as the supervillain Thanos in the 'Avengers' franchise, also has set forth in defense of his co-actor. They are at warring paths on screen, but behind the camera, Brolin described Pratt as a "kind" person, reported Entertainment Times.

Brolin took to Instagram, saying, "I just found out there is another good person to hate on. Chris Pratt. I met him years ago as he was taking over an apartment I was renting. He was bigger then, and he was really really kind."

He added, "Then I worked with him. Again, he was truly kind: a stand-up dude, negativity always questioned, and positivity and honor was typically at the forefront."

Ruffalo, for his part, wrote on Twitter, "You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule," reported Head Topics.

Pratt is best known for playing Peter Quill and Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Avengers" movies.

The 41-year-old had also been a subject of discussion among fans following a joke he made while sharing a poster of his animated movie "Onward" on Instagram on October 2. He was seared for his post to vote for "Onward" on the 2020 People's Choice Awards, touting it "insensitive" as the United States Presidential Election is nearing.

He was also among the many MCU actors who did not appear at an online fundraiser for Democratic nominee Biden's presidential campaign.

Chris Pratt began trending globally for being alleged as a racist right-wing homophobe, despite him keeping his political stance to himself.

Pratt has denied the rumor that he attends an anti-LGBTQ church, indicating it was the furthest from the truth. He underscored that he attends a church that opens its doors to everyone.

Ruffalo dubbed the poll between Hollywood's Chrises as a "distraction" and that people should keep their eyes on the prize.

Zoe Saldana, who played Gamore in the MCU, affirmed that Pratt's family, friends, colleagues, and everyone who has engaged with him know his worth.

