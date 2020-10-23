A man from Louisiana man was arrested on October 18 after he allegedly took a girl that he had impregnated to the emergency room after she experienced abdominal pain. The girl was only 11 years old.

According to a Facebook post from The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office responded to the hospital after it was reported that the child was 11-years-old and was in the emergency room because of abdominal pain.

After thorough investigation, it was revealed that the child was pregnant and the suspect, 34-year-old Wendell Sanchez, is the one who impregnated her.

The Advocate reported that Sanchez drove away as the police officers responded to the hospital. He abandoned his car and he fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex and tried to hide. The Gonzales police and the sheriff's office found him hiding on a patio of one of the units.

Sanchez was arrested and he was charged with first-degree rape with a victim under the age of 13. He was also charged with criminal trespass, resisting an officer and simple criminal damage to property.

As of October 23, he was charged for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, as he was carrying drugs when he was arrested. He's bond is set at $540,000.

Similar case

Earlier this year, a 51-year-old man has been arrested for impregnating a child after her mother allowed him to "take turns" with her and her daughter for years.

The man, Ronald Dejohnette Jr. has been arrested and faced three charges, including aggravated indecent liberties, rape of a child under the age of 14 and aggravated criminal sodomy, according to The Sun.

According to the police report, the authorities were alerted about the crime by a mid-wife when she visited the home of the child to discuss the birth plan and discovered that the child was only 10 years old. The child was in her third trimester and had not received any medical care.

It was also revealed that the girl told the police that when she was only 7 years old, her mother had a talk with Dejohnette and they decided to start a sexual relationship.

The child said that after they talked, she and her mother took turns to sleep with Dejohnette. She also told the police that in 2018, he asked her to "bear his children."

During the questioning, the child had claimed that she was not certain whether she was raped or not by Dejohnette. But later she confessed that she lied because she was afraid the suspect would be jailed.

Meanwhile, when Dejohnette was interrogated, he told the police that he believed the girl was impregnated by another 10-year-old who used to go to school with her.

But police sources said that the victim was not going to school for two years, she was home-schooled only and had not been allowed to go outside her home after the first trimester of her pregnancy since it was becoming visible.

Dejohnette is held at a $500,00 bond and appeared in court in June. He has been found guilty and the mother also faced additional charges.

