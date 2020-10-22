A woman was left traumatized and bloody in the backyard of her own share house after being attacked by an aggressive butcher bird.

The 25-year-old Amber Bitzer was in Brisbane's west area when the incident happened at around 1 pm on October 10 when the butcher bird aimed at her head.

According to Daily Mail, butcher birds related to magpies are ruthless killers that usually impale smaller birds, rats on sharp twigs, wire, thorns while ripping them apart, and even some reptiles were not safe for them.

Bitzer shared in an interview that she and her friend were looking for a pleasant at that time in her backyard for them to lay down and read the whole afternoon.

The 25-year-old young woman also added that at the time when her friend popped inside for just a moment, that is when the butcher bird struck.

Bitzer mentioned that her friend heard her screaming and came out to find her, but it is already late as there is already blood streaming in her forehead.

While a doctor treated a gash in her forehead, Bitzer stated that she never encountered such swooping before, and she is now terrified by the fact that the incident might happen again. She also added that she is afraid to enter the garden again.

The young woman emphasized that she felt like that it is no longer her backyard.

Even her washed clothes were hung out by a brave housemate since she is still terrified by another possible attack.

Despite safety precautions taken by the young woman by protecting herself with a bicycle helmet and sunglasses, she was still attacked by the vicious bird again, 7news.com.au reported.

Bitzer, a law student, and her housemates informed their landlord that they are still committed to staying at the property until the lease ends in December.

The young woman shared that her landlord, who is also a doctor, has been very supportive and offered to examine Butzer's head after the attack.

Numerous signs were present in the area that served as a warning for residents of possible magpie attacks, but Bitzer never thought that butcher birds were also a threat.

Despite what happened, Bitzer was still glad that the butcher bird did not get her eye as she was sure that she would be blinded if it happened.

Now, Bitzer urges residents to wear protective gear such as glasses, hats, and even helmets with spikes to protect them for possible future attacks, Distinct Today reported.

The young woman now describes the butcher birds as a nightmare with wings. She even read articles about it for her to gain some knowledge about the attacker from above.

She even shared that based on the articles that she has read, the curved beak that butcher birds possessed was built to deal with severe damage.

On the other hand, the Magpie season also came early this year because of the unseasonably warm weather.

