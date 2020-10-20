To extend the key arms reduction treaty New START, Russia shared that they are willing to agree on freezing their nuclear arsenal if the United States does not pose any other requirement, according to the Foreign Ministry of Russia.

Based on the statement, Russia proposed to extend the New START Treaty for a year along with the United States. This will lead to freezing the number of nuclear warheads held by the parties for this period.

They also added references to the US's rejection of Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer last week regarding a one-year deal extension without any initial conditions.

However, it was noted that this treaty could be implemented exclusively and strictly only if there is an understanding that the freezing of warheads will not be accompanied by any additional requests from the United States.

According to CNN, Morgan Ortagus, the United States Department spokesperson, shared on Tuesday that they appreciate the Russian Federation's willingness to make progress on the issue of controlling nuclear arms.

Ortagus also added in his statement that the US is preparing to meet as soon as possible to finalize a verifiable agreement and expect that Russia will empower its diplomats to do the same.

The landmark New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, set to expire on February 5, is the last treaty between the two powerful nations in placing limitations on the growing nuclear arsenals.

This happened since the US formally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty in August of 2019, ABC News reported.

Read also: Final Trump, Biden Face-off To Feature Muted Microphones

Previously, the United States offered Russia an option to sign a presidential memorandum that will also serve as a blueprint for the next comprehensive deal.

The offer was also made to address points of concern for the United States, which also includes the nuclear potential of China and Russia's tactical nuclear weapons.

However, China refused to join in any discussion concerning the said matter.

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, shared in August that Russia respected China's move and refused to convince China to sit down at the table for negotiations.

Russia also rejected many proposals coming from the US, which is part of a series of additional commitments to renew the deal.

According to a familiar source regarding the efforts, United States President Donald Trump has been urging his national security team to secure a deal with Russia before the election in November, Yahoo! News reported.

The arms control envoy of the US President, Marshall Billingslea, shared before that if Russia does not agree to the deal before the election, the fee in entering will rise.

This suggests that the US will be demanding more requirements for the deal to keep alive or even move forward without any ongoing treaty.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, indicated earlier this month that he would be willing to work with Biden, the former vice president and Trump's election rival, in extending the deal if he will be winning the presidential election.

Putin also stated that he sees strategic treaties, a major point in winning the US and a winning move for the presidential seat.

Related article: Trump Administration to Sue Google Due to Anti-competitive Abuses in Search

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.