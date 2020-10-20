Stimulus checks of $1,200 were not able to reach many lower-income households, and now the IRS is going to give them another chance.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is extending the deadline from October 15 to November 21 for those who typically do not file a tax return to get their information to the IRS.

The IRS is now trying to connect with those who do not usually file a tax return and thus have not received a stimulus check or an Economic Impact Payment (EIP) card. The stimulus payments were distributed in April, but millions of Americans stated they had not received the money yet.

Stimulus payments for low-income tax filers

The goal of the IRS is to reach out to homeless people, those who have little or no income, and those in underserved communities who are qualified for a stimulus payment, according to Forbes.

That consist of consumers with incomes usually below $24,400 for married couples; and $12,200 for singles who could not be claimed as a dependent by anyone.

Charles Rettig, the IRS commissioner, said on October 7 that they had remained especially focused on getting payments out to those who are homeless, those who do not normally have a return filing obligation, or those who live their life outside the normal lines of communication.

The IRS has been working to reach out to a lot of militaries, retired, veterans, older, limited English proficient, lower-income and homeless communities around the United States. The IRS is asking for assistance from hundreds of local community groups and religious organizations as part of its outreach.

How to request money from the IRS

The IRS wants people to supply information through its online tool called "Non-filters Enter Info Here" at www.irs.gov. You would be able to request a direct deposit of the money or receive a paper check. Two weeks after registering, people can track the status of the payment using the "Get My Payment" tool at IRS.gov.

The agency is also asking for the public to be vigilant about COVID-19 related scams. Avoid giving strangers your banking information and refuse those who will call and claim that they will get your stimulus payment for you.

As posted by the IRS, they are not going to text, call, email, or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information. If the agency does show up at your home, it is after you have received letters in the mail.

The IRS also advises that the tool can be used if you did not file a 2019 federal tax return, get an EIP card, or register by using the IRS tool. According to the IRS notice, they have not extended the time to file the 2019 tax return; the deadline date was October 15.

In September, nearly 9 million letters were sent out to people who might be eligible for the stimulus money but did not file a tax return or did not use the non-filer tool, according to CBS News.

The letters went out based on an IRS internal analysis of people who do not typically have a tax return filing requirement but had received forms W-2, 1099s, and other third-pay statements.

The IRS said more than 6.7 million individuals had given their information using the non-filter tool.

