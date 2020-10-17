President Trump stated during his Georgia rally that he would leave the U.S. should he lose the election because he would not feel so good losing to the "worst candidate in the history of politics."

President Trump jokes about leaving the U.S.

The president joked to the packed crowd at his rally in Georgia on October 16 that he may resort to a drastic action if the American public does not vote for him this November.

His comments came as celebrities Tommy Lee and Bruce Springsteen swore to leave America if Trump is reelected.

President Trump is currently trailing Biden in the recent polls, and Georgia is now considered as the key battleground state with less than three weeks to go before the presidential elections.

He told the crowd of supporters in Georgia that he should not joke about it because running against the "worst candidate in the history of presidential politics" puts pressure on him.

Trump even asked the audience what he should do if he lost to the "worst candidate in the history of politics," he said, "could you imagine if I lose? My whole life, what am I going to do," he asked.

The Lincoln Project, a political action group known to be anti-Trump and is co-founded by George Conway, the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, immediately took Trump's claim and shared footage of his statement with the caption "Promise?".

Several netizens were fast to comment on President Trump's joke, with some critics bidding him farewell on Twitter.

In contrast, some netizens questioned where would be his country of choice, according to Mirror UK.

Former U.S. attorney Preet Bharara, who was dismissed in 2017 by the Trump administration when the attorneys hired by former President Barack Obama were told to resign, shared a link of the footage of Trump's comments about leaving the country, asking people to hold the tape for future evidence.

Trump's country of choice

Other netizens debated which country President Trump would relocate to, with many stating he would migrate to a country where he could not be extradited to the U.S. on any charges.

Others even suggested that President Trump may migrate to Russia due to his alleged ties to Putin's administration and the businessmen in Moscow.

Meanwhile, vocal Trump critics, including Bruce Springsteen and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, also vowed drastic measures depending on the outcome of the November 3 election.

The 71-year-old Springsteen, a longtime critic of President Trump, said he would be on the next plane to Australia if Trump gets another four years in the White House.

Tommy Lee also said that he would leave America and relocate to Europe if President Trump wins the election. He told The Big Issue magazine that he would relocate to Greece rather than stay in America and face four more years with Trump as president.

President Trump plans to go around the country to campaign, with rumors of another debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden next week.

With less than three weeks left before the presidential election, the public is waiting whether the three men will do what they said, depending on the outcome of the election.

