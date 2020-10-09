From dungeons that have witnessed gruesome deaths, torture chambers that have killed hundreds of prisoners, to skeletons still stuck deep inside its walls and floors, all castles have dark histories. Here are some of the most haunted castles that are not for the weak of heart.

Every haunted castle has a dark history. The walls have witnessed its fair share of bloodshed, torture, and untimely deaths.

With all the things that happened inside these castles throughout the centuries, it is no surprise that ghouls, ghosts, and restless spirits have decided to reside here.

Here are some of the most haunted castles in the world:

Leap Castle in Ireland

Built between the 13th century and the late 15th century, the Leap Castle in Ireland has seen gruesome deaths. According to legend, during a struggle for power within the O'Carroll clan, one brother plunged a sword into his brother, who was a priest, as he was holding mass inside the castle's chapel.

Due to its history, the room is now called "The Bloody Chapel." The priest who was killed there is said to haunt the church at night. During the castle's renovations in the early 1900s, workers found a secret dungeon in the Bloody Chapel that kept dozens of human skeletons.

Also Read: Creepy Giggling Voices, Shadows on the House Where Chris Watts Murdered His Pregnant Wife and Girls

The dungeon has a trap door where prisoners were put through. They plunge to their death as wooded spikes that are placed on the ground punctured their lungs. The prisoners then die a slow and horrific death.

Chillingham Castle in England

Chillingham Castle is known as England's most haunted castle. The castle has dungeons where prisoners were kept, and it has torture chambers that were well-used during its prime.

Residents in the castle were said to be haunted by the whimpering "blue boy," the pantry's frail "white lady," and the lonesome Lady Mary Berkeley, who died inside. If you wish to have the full scary experience, you can sign up for a ghost tour or spend the night inside.

Burg Eltz in Germany

The Burg Eltz dates back to 1157. Some of the rooms inside the castle are open to tourists, even the most haunted place, which was once the bedroom of Countess Agnes.

It is said that the bed, breastplate, and battle-ax or Countess Agnes remain in the room. Countess Agnes died while defending the castle from a suitor that she turned down. She haunts the castle to this day, and caretakers said that her suitor is also spotted inside the castle, as he roams around in grief for killing Countess Agnes.

Houska Castle in the Czech Republic

Houska Castle is located an hour north of Prague. The castle has no kitchen, no fortifications, and it had no occupants when it was built. It has a massive hole in the ground that many believe to be the literal gateway to hell within its walls.

Houska Castle was built over the hole, which is said to be bottomless, and it was done to seal up the gateway and keep demonic creatures from entering the Earth.

Voergaard Castle in Denmark

Voergaard Castle is known for its dark past. The famous myth tells Ingeborg Skeel, who acquired the castle in 1578 and drowned its architect in the moat surrounding the castle so that no one can ever copy its design.

People who visit the castle report seeing Skeel's ghost wandering through the castle at night, dressed in white. Some say they feel goosebumps passing by the infamous dungeon of the castle, Rosedonten.

The room was made so that no adult man could neither stand up straight nor lie stretched out, and there are no holes for light or air to enter.

Related Article: Scary Horror Movies Where Everyone Dies

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.