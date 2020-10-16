At first glance, the snowcapped mountains of Pluto look a lot like Earth's. The mountains tops are made of methane frost. Here on Earth, it is water.

More observations about how the snow does form are different from any other place in the solar system.

When the NASA New Horizon probe did a flyby of Pluto in 2015, yielding one of the most vivid pictures taken of the small planet. Scientists' attention is captured by the snowy mountains, reminiscent of regions on Earth, reported CNN.

Probes visiting other planets such as the New Horizons gave insight into Pluto's known or unknown.

To get there, a visitor must make way to the border of the solar system called the Kuiper belt. In this zone, it is cold and frigid with the remains of the first objects in the solar system. It is orbiting debris or eons-old rock the remainders of the proto-solar system.

Far as 3.6 billion miles from sol our sun, 40 times more distant than the human homeworld. To orbit around the sun, it will be 248 earth years (Gregorian calendar). On Pluto, it will be one of the coldest planets with ice chilling cold freezing flesh in seconds! To be exact, it is negative 378 to negative 396 degrees Fahrenheit, water and molecules will be at the atomic level.

But, it has gases that are found on Earth-like nitrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide. Skies are colored blue on Pluto, but it has red snow because of chemical makeup.

One of the regions in the equatorial belt of Pluto is the Cthulhu region. In the area of Pluto, there will be white methane frost on red that forms an interesting pattern.

According to Tanguy Bertrand, lead study author of a study say that Pluto does have exotic-composition ices. Its polar caps have an acute similarity to Greenland and Antarctica. Which is significant to scientists theorizing what they are.

Detecting these massive mountains on the small planet pocked marked by bright deposits and riddled with the red minerals and white parts. But, the form is different compared to Earth.

Based on Probe's observations, the planet's surface is covered by abundant methane in a deposit. The Cthulhu region has snow on the mountainous features. One uncertainty is what kind of methane is found. It is still mostly unknown on these mountains and how they are created until a rover lands to check.

Bertrand uses probe data to analyze the methane found on Pluto. Simulation indicated that all these deposits are plentiful as methane sources. Although the snowpack or frost have distinct differences, most atmospheric temperatures will be less as the altitude increases. But, on Pluto, the process is much different.

On Pluto, its surface temperature is freezing up in the atmosphere. It gets hotter as sunlight makes contact.

Higher altitudes will be scorching hot, unlike the home world. This topsy turvy process may be what creates a methane-rich world. If there is methane, then water will have small contents.

