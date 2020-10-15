Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are two of the most talented and sought-after actresses in Hollywood. Although they are not running short on roles to take, tabloid claims that the two are fighting on one role they both want to do.

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson Brawl

Disney's live-action remakes continue to roll, and it was recently announced that a new version of the story "Peter Pan" is in the works.

One of the most important roles in the film is Tinker Bell, and it seems like Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are doing whatever it takes to bag the role, according to the tabloid.

According to the National Enquirer, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are eyeing the beloved Disney character's role. An alleged insider said that executives want Robbie for the role, but it has not stopped Johansson from pitching herself hard.

The tabloid calls Johansson a "pillow-lipped star" and claims that she has done drastic measures like trash-talking Margot Robbie. The source said both actresses fought for roles over the years, and the latest drama with the Tinker Bell role is pushing their dislike of each other further.

According to the insider, Disney has cast young and unknown actors to play Peter and Wendy, which is why they want a famous name attached to the role of Tinker Bell. The insider said that Disney only cares about having household names in the movie.

Disney has cast its Tinker Bell.

The site Gossip Cop has debunked the story. Johansson's representative denied rivalry between the actress and Margot Robbie, and the movie has moved in a different direction now.

A few weeks ago, Disney revealed its cast for the live-action remake of "Peter Pan & Wendy," and neither Robbie nor Johansson were in the cast. The role of Tinker Bell went to "Grown-ish" star Yara Shahidi and the role of Captain Hook was given to Jude Law, according to BBC.

Although the two are not included in the new Disney film cast, they are busy with other projects. Johansson completed "Black Widow" last year, but the movie is yet to be released due to the pandemic. She is now working on the movie "Sing 2," which is set to release next year.

Margot Robbie bagged a title role in a Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach penned Barbie film. Both actresses participated in a quarantine stunt video for Death Proof star Zoe Bell.

This is not the first time that National Enquirer published an article with no evidence and no basis. It was busted numerous times for creating feuds between actors.

National Enquirer claimed that Mark Harmon and Tom Selleck fought over who would be the "top dog" of CBS, but according to Selleck's spokesperson, the story was utterly false.

The same tabloid claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon were feuding over their competing cookware lines, but the truth is Witherspoon has no cookware launch, and she still has not launched any new product lines similar to that of Paltrow's.

