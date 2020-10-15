House Republican Rep. Doug Collins has introduced a resolution calling for the ousting of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She was claimed to lack "mental fitness" for the job.

The 81-year-old House Speaker is a career politician who has served in the House for 33 years. Pelosi is third in the line of succession for the presidency.

Rep. Collins (R-GA) introduced the legislation for her removal to lead the House. According to Collins, "Speaker Nancy Pelosi's unwillingness to abide by the Constitution, combined with her recent actions, call into question her own mental fitness, which is why it's critical that the House of Representatives demand her removal from the line of succession," reported Corona Stocks.

Rep. Collins wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "It's clear that Nancy Pelosi does not have the mental fitness to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives. I'm introducing a resolution to push for her removal." He introduced the resolution on Monday, reported Pulptastic.

On the push for the removal of the California Democrat, user @bobi_gephart tweeted, "Thank you! Finally, someone to stand up and challenge this woman!" Another tweet from user @Charlen63121833 indicated, "I am one hundred percent all for her removal but actions speak louder than words. I believe you are a man of your word and will be delighted to see you go forward. She is a liability our nation cannot afford," reported Freedom Outpost.

Regarding his questioning of her mental capacity, Collins cited Pelosi's visit to a shuttered hair salon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the resolution, the Speaker was not donning a mask when she visited the salon located in San Francisco.

The representative wrote the tweet mere days before asking Twitter users to retweet his tweet if they are in favor of Pelosi's ousting as House Speaker. The tweet garnered more than 29,000 retweets and more than 41,000 likes.

In the resolution, Collins indicated that Pelosi is not suitable to serve as Speaker of the House of Representatives and should be ousted from her position. He added that Pelosi had spent most of the House of Representative's time initiating baseless probing with fruitless results against the United States President Donald Trump and his administration. This includes the 2019 impeachment inquiry.

The resolution further added that on October 31 last year, the House Speaker supervised the first party-line vote to establish an impeachment inquiry into a president in the history of the U.S.

The House Republican continued that Pelosi ripped up President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech in February and that she received a blow-out without wearing a mask in the aforementioned shuttered San Francisco hair salon. He indicated that this contravened San Francisco's laws concerning COVID-19. Pelosi also blamed the salon owner for setting her up.

The House Republican's resolution concluded that in the course of her tenure, Pelosi had exhibited a decline in mentality. This reportedly calls into question her capability to efficiently serve the House of Representatives and the citizens of the United States.

