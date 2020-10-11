A frantic 911 call by a woman who reports that her husband attacks their two daughters fatally. Soon after he has slain his daughters, he committed suicide outside their home.

This is what transpired in audio from a call from Placenta, California. A woman screamed hysterically that her spouse just knifed their two twin girls to death in their home. The man went and killed himself in murder-suicide, reported Meaww.

The killer who slew his daughter is 41-year-old Timothy Takehara, whose crime has shaken the residents who were surprised at what happened. The double murder occurred on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. According to the Sun, about the murder.

When his wife called about her unhinged husband, it is heard in the audio that her spouse has gone amuck and attacking the young victims with a knife. The wife's identity cannot be revealed because of legal limitations.

She told the dispatcher to send help, as Timothy Takehara has stabbed their twin daughters. As confirmation, the dispatcher asked the weapon he used. She answered that it was sharp and asked to send assistance to their home, cited ABC7.

In the report, the details of what happened were related on the day of the unfortunate murder.

The dispatcher received the 911 call at 12.38 am last Wednesday, on October 7. When the police arrived after alerted, they got to the 400 Block of Swanson in minutes when summoned, moving to secure the people inside the house. He had stabbed himself and bled from a knife wound, noted The Radar.

Several officers arrived on the scene and went into the house and found the 9-year-old twin daughters. In the house, bleeding from stab wounds, both the wife and the grandmother were found unharmed observed the police. Both women were quickly determined to be related to the young victims, mentioned Dee News Line.

Personnel from fire and safety were on the scene after the police, checking the father and his children who were dead when they arrived. Authorities have not arrested anyone linked to the death of Takehara and his daughters. From the reports, they have confirmed that the grandmother and wife escaped harm. The husband was only after the unfortunate twins.

According to one of their Neighbors, Billy Vayda, who remembered seeing the police a year ago. Police confirmed that a situation was responded to at the Takeharas in September 2019. It was a severe argument between the couple. No else was hurt nor arrested by the investigating officers. He added that he saw and heard the police cars with lights and sirens going to the Takehara's when the first visit happened. It was a silence that follows for the longest time until October 7.

On that day, Varda was not feeling good when his daughter told him of a commotion. He thought it could resolve itself just like the last. Going back to bed, he slept through the incident, getting up in the morning with murder and suicide.

Recalling the girls playing on the street, on a scooter, and the other walking the dog, she expressed dismay why Takehara killed his daughters. She mentioned therapy could have saved the children.

The Takehara family ended in killing two daughters and suicide for the father.

