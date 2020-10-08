Milkshakes are considered as one of America's favorite drinks. Every diner in the country serves classic milkshakes like vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.

But nowadays, more and more diners and restaurants got creative and had put some spin into this sweet and creamy beverage.

You can go for classic versions or the novel ones; no matter what you choose, your cravings will be satisfied. Here are some of the best spots, diners, and restaurants where you can get the best milkshakes.

Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Franklin Fountain first opened its doors in 2004. The building where it currently resides was once a shop called Eroticakes, but now the Berley brothers have turned it into a malt shop.

The shop is named after Benjamin Franklin, who spent his adult life blocks away from where the shop is. Their aim is for Americans to taste once again, the flavors that were "forgotten."

Their famous homemade Franklin Ice Cream was first served in 2006. Since then, they have been offering 21 flavors every day like Philadelphia vanilla bean flavor, cherry vanilla, teaberry gum, and green tea. Their must-try is the Franklin mint chip.

Fenton's Creamery in Oakland, California

Fenton's Creamery has been around for 119 years now, which means they know how to satisfy their customers and make them keep coming back for more. This creamery focuses on tradition and quality, and the Fenton family wants to give its customers only the best ice cream and shakes.

There are more than 30 flavors in this creamery, like banana nut, mocha almond fudge, and seasonal flavors such as eggnog and apple pie.

Edzo's Burger Shop in Chicago, Illinois

What can you pair with a creamy and loaded milkshake? Burgers and fries. That is exactly what Edzo's Burger Shop offers. You can enjoy their shakes that are blended with milk and add-ins like peanut butter, Oreos, or bananas.

Edzo's Burger Shop is a simple diner that makes you feel at home. They pride themselves in continually experimenting with flavors, thus resulting in their daily specials. You can also ask for off-menu shakes like The Elvis, Speculoos, and the Fluffernutter.

Lexington Candy Shop in New York City, New York

Once you visit Lexington Candy Shop, you will have a unique experience. It is a couple of blocks away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The shop has been blending the delicious ice creams of Bassetts Ice Cream of Philadelphia since 1925, from chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and coffee.

In 2013, CBS Local News rated this shop as having one of the best milkshakes in New York City. They offer a variety of classic flavors, and you will feel like you have gone back in time.

Lunchbox Laboratory in Seattle, Washington

Lunchbox Laboratory expanded its business in 2011. Their concept is bringing back American comfort food that feeds the nostalgia of their customers. This restaurant is decorated with thermoses and vintage lunchboxes.

In 2012, Seattle Weekly News named this restaurant as having the best milkshake. The shop uses homemade chocolate ganache, Snoqualmie Ice Cream, and the best ingredients. You can go for their boozy shakes, which are shakes served with a test tube of booze. You can also go for their best-seller, almond joy.

