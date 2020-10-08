Exoplanets from the first discovery are not exactly a fit for an Earth-like environment that might have supported life or supports life now. The problem is, how can one be found in the nearness, or vastness of the cosmos.

If we look at planet Mars, that could have been a green oasis billions of years ago. Now astronomers are staring at 51 Pegasi b as an Earth replacement when humanity has to leave. There are many threats out there; even the sun is a threat in the future. Going someplace will be best, reported Time.

Scientists may have found the nearest exo-world to go to is called 51 Pegasi b, a gas giant like Jupiter. It is considerably larger than Earth that is 150 times larger, with a 7 million km star. So close to the start that is 1,000º C (1,800º F), one side is an eternal oven, cited Ampgoo.

Should Pegasi be just more than a mere gas ball? Then it will help a significant find.

The astronomers who found the exo-world were given the Nobel Prize in Physics. Finding the planet proved there are more possibilities out there. These celestial bodies come with their sun and solar system just like ours. Discovering such a system in other parts of the cosmos spurred the search for such exotic worlds.

First detected on October 6, 1995, 51 Pegasi b is the first proven example of exoplanets. From then on, it's grown to 4,354 known exoplanets. They were found in many parts of the universe, even finding 712 multi-planet systems as well.

It has been such an optimistic discovery that countless stars might have an Earth-like planet with life, even to unique inhabitants too. This idea has broadened the outlook in which Earth is the only blue marble in a cosmic haystack. Instead, worlds wait for discovery anytime soon mentioned Knowledia.

Outside the cosmic sprawl, the solar system becomes tiny and insignificant to the possibilities.

Sighting 55 Pegasi b is not easy to do, and a particular method is used. Before sighting a celestial object, there is too much in between the telescopes to see it. Its 50 light-years, and it is way out there that needed a complex method to find it.

Used is the radial velocity method that scientists used to detect the exo-world. Anything in space interacting with gravity has effects. When large bodies react will be wobbling as it lies in space. It is a handy tool, but it can work on one star at a time.

In 2009, the Kepler Space Telescope used another technique to detect more of the exotic worlds far away from Earth, allowing a larger part of the space to be searched as well.

The transit method looks for slight dimming if a sun's light is lessened on the Earth-facing side.

Dimming determines how big an exo-world is. Kepler and Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) are looking at swathes of the sky to search for more evidence of green worlds.

Several other exoplanets were found like Proxima Centauri b and Ross 128 b, last the Trappist-1 solar systems that might support life.

