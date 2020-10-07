It is a rarity for Nicole Kidman to divulge narratives about her marriage to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. In a New York Times Magazine interview, the actress disclosed a specific period in their relationship when the former spouses were shooting the 1999 film "Eyes Wide Shut" directed by Stanley Kubrick.

'Eyes Wide Shut' Film

The "sexy" psychological film has been deconstructed for signs as to what led to the Kidman and Cruise's separation. The former spouses played an onscreen husband and wife and her role divulges an encounter with a naval officer.

"He glanced at me as he walked past, just a glance, nothing more. But I could hardly move. That afternoon Helena went to the movie with her friend and you and I made love and we made plans about our future and we talked about Helena and yet at no time was he ever out of my mind. And I thought that if he wanted me, even if it was only for one night, I was ready to give up everything," according to her character, reported Xoonews.

The film they starred in was Stanley Kubrick's last movie before his death which premiered in 1999 after years of shooting. The former couple declared their separation in 2001 following a decade of marriage with adopted children Isabella and Connor.

Nicole Kidman does not understand why people underscore her and Tom Cruise's characters in the thriller. She explained that her role's famous monologue was a work of fiction and her and Tom's marriage had a good working relationship.

The film took longer than expected. Kidman shared that they loved working with the director, filming for two years. The pair had two children and basically lived in a trailer. They would also eat spaghetti because Kubrick liked to eat with them occasionally, reported Yahoo News.

The pair's relationship is shrouded in mystery alike many of Cruise's relationships. She contradicted the fallacy that she and Cruise had a hard time co-starring in the film. They initially thought that the filming would take three months and eventually they kept asking when it was going to end.

She said that they were working with the "greatest filmmaker" and learning about their lives and enjoying shooting. The duration of the filming became a year and a half.

Monologue of Nicole Kidman's Character About Infidelity Did Not Reflect Their Marriage

The female lead character's speech regarding infidelity was not based on her marriage, according to Kidman. She regarded her marriage with Cruise "happy" through the filming process and reminisced a memory from the sets, They would bond through go-kart racing, rent out a place, and race at 3 AM, reported Pink Villa.

She added that she does not know what else to say and perhaps she does not have the capacity to dissect the memory or that she does not want to go back.

