Katie Holmes is reportedly concerned that her daughter to Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise, was in danger of being lured away by Scientology devotees. A news outlet asserted that an image captured of the teenager by paparazzi had a cunning backstory.

The headline from "Woman's Day" underscored "Suri's Not Safe" earlier this year. The subheading read, "Katie fears Scientologists are trying to lure her daughter back."

Photographs of Suri Sprinting

There were two photos of Suri pictured walking New York City's streets and posited that the teenager appeared haunted and was running. The photographs had supposedly caused distress among sources close to the "Dawson's Creek" actress, reported Gossip Cop.

According to a source, "Katie and Suri are usually inseparable -- obviously because they're really close, more like sisters sometimes, but also because Katie is fearful to let her out of her sight."

There is one group of individuals that Holmes supposedly thinks would trigger this level of fear in Suri, the source said. The source continued that Holmes had long feared that her former husband's brethren members would attempt to lure Suri to their religion.

According to the insider, "Katie suspects Scientologists are still keeping tabs on her and her daughter -- they watch people, after all - especially because as soon as Suri becomes a legal adult they will almost certainly attempt to get her back."

Regarding Katie Holmes believing that Scientologists target her daughter, getting Suri to join the faith would be beneficial to the members since his father is very engaged in the sect that he is even thought to be its second-in-command.

The source continued to indicate that Holmes has taught a healthy level of distrust of strangers in her daughter which could explain Suri seemingly fearful. "Highly intelligent and worldly" Suri could have sensed that something was wrong.

Debunked

Celebrity fact check website Gossip Cop indicated that the 14-year-old's parents have been divorced and has restricted contact with father Tom Cruise since the age of six. The website noted that it would be unlikely for Scientologists to abruptly kidnap the teenager off a busy street in New York City now.

The source also continued that the controversial religion's members were apparently waiting for Cruise's daughter to reach adulthood to recruit her which eventually weakens the reasoning. Thus, the verdict is that it is a false narrative.

Does Tom Cruise Ever See His Youngest Daughter Suri?

Tom Cruise had not seen Suri in numerous years. "Us Weekly" reported that the pair had been last spotted together in 2013 which was a year after Katie Holmes had filed for divorce reportedly to protect her daughter from Scientologists' influence.

Suri Cruise Threatens to Go to Tom Cruise if Katie Holmes Does Not Split From Boyfriend

Katie Holmes's daughter has reportedly pressurized her mother after seeing photographs of the actress with chef Emilio Vitolo displaying public affection. According to "Woman's Day," she cannot endure the sight of her mom acting like a lovestruck teenager with Vitolo.

