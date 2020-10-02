A pastor attempted to exorcise a demon from an emaciated 21-month-old boy while having a meth session with the child's mother and other parishioners.

Arkansas officials revealed the activities of ex-felon Lloyd Eddie Lasker Jr. as pastor. He serves in the House of Refuge and Deliverance Ministries church located in Mayflower. After the reported incident, he was apprehended while he stopped to fill up at a gas station last September 22. The car was searched by the police with meth and a pipe, reported Meaww.

Police went to Conway and a church to accomplish a welfare check, just days before Lasker was arrested. They arrived at the place to see the young child, with obvious bruises all over his body. His mother and the 49-year-old Lasker were present, according to the New York Post.

The mom told the police that her toddler son is demon-possessed. He was rushed to an intensive care unit (ICU). Sources say that the doctors said the victim was afflicted by hemorrhage in his brain. They also observed that his mother had caused extreme undernourishment to her son, remarked the police, noted WhatsNew2day.

Lasker is sought after by Police

Investigators went to his residence in Mayflower home last September 22 to talk to him about particulars. He was not at home when they went there but they saw him later. Lasker filled up gas in his White Dodge truck at an Exxon gas station near Little Rock. An affidavit allowed them to legally search his vehicle when meth was found inside. A pipe was recovered in the search too.

Another individual, Timothy Bynam, was on the driver's side. He told the officials that the drugs were the pastor's not his as the pastor denied owning the items found. He added that he took meth on several occasions in the church, with the child's mother and other people.

Cops found out that he attempted to drive out the demon inside the child. But, he stopped there and did not elaborate. Next, the investigators combed the premises for evidence where more meth was found. A firearm was also discovered which was not allowed for him because he is a felon. The law prohibits convicted felon to use any firearm, especially a shotgun.

After finding these items, he was charged with possessing drugs, drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of firearm. However, he was released on a $7500 bond cited by the Log Cabin Democrat. But he will stand on trial this October 13.

