Miami, FL - After leaving her children for a month to stay with her current husband, a mother now has been arrested on seven counts of child neglect as her children reported the abandonment that has done by their mother.

According to New York Daily News, the 35-year-old woman named Elidiesneins Perez allegedly ditched the minors aging four up to 17 years old around the 17th of July and a day after her spouse was released from jail, he issued a restraining order because of the child abuse arrest which involved the kids aging 16 and 17 years old.

On August 27, 911 received a call coming from a boy stating that their mom failed to enroll him for school and authorities have discovered that they have been surviving off little food, lack of medical attention, and unsanitary conditions.

The 35-year-old has another child with her husband, a newborn baby.

Based on the information given by the North Miami Police, the seven abandoned children do not have any chance of contacting their mother because she did not leave any address intentionally or even a telephone number.

At the time that detectives visited the place where the children are staying, what they found was a small amount of rice and only some chicken legs left in the fridge which is for their breakfast on that day.

According to a judge, the incident was very alarming in this age and day, that someone can still leave their kids alone and even without proper schooling and prioritized their personal needs.

Based on the information gathered by authorities, they learned that the abandoned kids had not been to a laundromat in two months span therefore they do not have any clean clothes to use or even their beddings.

Aside from the unsanitary living issue, they also learned that one of the kids who were left was living with cerebral palsy and had not received any physical therapy treatment that is needed and a recommended and supposed surgery for the child's case.

Aside from the child who is suffering with cerebral palsy, another kid also suffered from a health condition that needs medical attention.

The children also shared that a family friend already offered to take care of them in San Diego but their mom allegedly refused because if she will lose the kids that means losing also the monthly check that she receives for the two minors that she has, Daily Mail reported.

A neighbor also shared an observation that there is a lot of screaming that is always happening in the house.

But when interviewed by media, the husband of the 35-year-old woman simply denied every allegation that thrown to his wife and stated that it is all not true.

According to the information given out by the Police Department, instead of returning to the custody and care of their mother, the kids just prefer to go into foster care

Moreover, the Department of Children and Family Services are now looking for minors that were transferred into the care and custody.

On the other hand, Perez is now being held with a bond of $15,000.

