KENTUCKY - A lawyer for the grand juror in the case of Breonna Taylor has suggested on Tuesday that the case which have been presented to the panel may have misrepresented by the Attorney General to the public.

The attorney for the anonymous grand juror, Kevin Glogower shared with the reporters that his client wants to make sure that the truth gets out.

The move of the grand juror requesting in court that any or all of the transcripts, recordings, and reports of grand jury relating to the case will be released to the public was a surprising and unusual move for a former prosecutor of Kentucky, CNN reported.

The anonymous grand juror's attorney, Glogower shared on Tuesday that his client's position was the things that were presented to the jurors is not being publicly disclosed or made available.

On Monday, Daniel Cameron, the Attorney General of Kentucky shared that he did not charge any of the officers involved with killing Taylor, instead he only recommended charging them with of wanton endangerment.

In a statement, Cameron mentioned that prosecutors presented all evidence, and even though the use of force was showed by two officers still they were not charged as it was justified for, they were fired upon.

Representing the Taylor family, Ben Crump together along with two other lawyers shared that the assertion of the grand juror supports their stand. Taylor's party claimed that Cameron was not able to present a case which is aimed to support justice for Taylor.

According to Yahoo! News, the attorneys mentioned in a statement on Tuesday that they are in full support of the calls to release the full transcript of the proceedings. According to them it is the only way to find out what evidence was presented before the jury and how they came up with the decision.

Aside from the possible release of transcripts and recordings, the juror, based on the court documents that were reported, also asked the court to make a binding declaration to give the right to the grand juror in releasing and disclosing the information.

It also asked for some information regarding the process and the proceedings, specifically the motion stated, to avoid fears that Cameron will be attempting to use the powers of contempt by the court in the case of public disclosure.

Glogower shared that the initial public statements of Cameron had laid a lot of responsibility at the feet of the grand juror. However, Cameron's latest declarations attempted to walk that back.

Glogower also added that the juror reached his office on Friday afternoon and emphasized his motion as highly unusual in his 15 years of practice.

Moreover, the public statements of Cameron left questions unanswered regarding what evidence was presented to the grand jury and what charging recommendations were made.

While waiting for the response of Cameron, the office of Greg Fischer, the Louisville Mayor repeated on Tuesday that they want to release as much as possible investigative files coming from the police department without jeopardizing any part of the ongoing criminal investigations.



