Cleveland, OH - During their first meeting as presidential candidates in the first presidential debate, after Trump cornered him, Democratic candidate Joe Biden repeatedly denied that his son Hunter Biden got $3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow.

The former United States vice president, Joe Biden all throughout defended his son's controversial business relationships which can be linked to Russia, China, and Ukraine while denying the authenticity of the alleged huge payments that were initially disclosed just last week.

Trump stated during the debate that China ate Joe's lunch and he does not wonder why the son of Joe, Hunter is going to China and takes out, taking out billions of dollars to manage and he makes millions of dollars and this statement was linked by Trump to the business deal reached after the son of Biden flew to China in 2013 aboard by Air Force Two, New York Post reported.

The former vice president then replied that it is simply not true.

But Trump answered him that since that they are in that issue why not they will just talk about the bombshell allegation in an 87-page report from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee wherein he asked Biden that why the wife of the former mayor of Moscow gave his son $3.5 million.

Read also: US Pres. Donald Trump Receives Third Nobel Peace Prize Nomination This 2021

The widow of Yury Luzhkov, who is the former mayor of Moscow, Elena Baturina who is the current richest woman in Russia allegedly made the transfer in 2014.

Trump then questioned Biden as to what his son did to deserve it.

He also asked the former vice president as to what did he do with Burisma to deserve an amount of $183,000, an issue that refers to the Ukraine energy firm that employed the son of Biden during the time that he was in charge of the Ukraine policy under Obama administration.

The current president requested that Ukraine should investigate the dealings of Biden and his son Hunter as it resulted in Biden's impeachment by House Democrats in December.

Meanwhile, Republicans senators acquitted the current president in February of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

According to the Daily Mail, reports claimed that Hunter Biden earned an estimated amount of $83,333 per month on the Burisma board.

Despite the numerous allegations of Trump thrown to Biden, the former Vice president just responded that none of that is true and it is totally discredited.

But Trump replied to Biden that Hunter got $3.5 million. The former vice president just kept denying and stated that everything is not true.

Trump continued and asked Biden if Burisma paid Hunter $183,000 on a monthly basis and not having any experience in energy or even got paid without any job.

But Biden answered it and shared that his son did nothing wrong with Burisma but he does not want to let me answer it because he knows that Biden has the truth.

The 50-year-old son of Joe Biden, Hunter is recovering from drug addiction which was pointed out by Trump that Hunter got thrown out of the Military and dishonorably discharged for use of cocaine and he did not have any job until Joe became the Vice president.

Trump also mentioned and questioned that despite Hunter's past, he managed to make a fortune in Ukraine, China, and Moscow.



Related article: Highlights of First US Presidential Debate Kicks Off With Trump and Biden in Heated Arguments

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.