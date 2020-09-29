Boris Johnson was mocked upon apologizing for getting North East lockdown rules wrong. This followed another minister admitting she did not know if friends could meet together in pub gardens.

Mistaken Household Measures

In an awkward episode that mirrored comedian Matt Lucas's spoof of government bumbling, the United Kingdom Prime Minister floundered as he was interrogated on how the measures work. He suggested that households could remain to mix in groups of six indoors.

Getting confused by his own COVID-19 measures, he gave inadequate advice regarding the North Eas lockdown. He appeared to be baffled at when and where he had not permitted boozing, reported The Scottish Sun.

"Apologies, I misspoke today. In the North East, new rules mean you cannot meet people from different households in social settings indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and your home." Socializing with other households outside is also prohibited, he wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister mistakenly stated that people in different households in the worst-affected locations could meet indoors. In reality, fines are in place for doing just that.

Johnson stated on Twitter, "This is vital to control the spread of coronavirus and keep everyone safe." He added that those in more susceptible areas should continue to follow the measures imposed by local authorities, reported CGTN.

At a press conference in Exeter, according to Boris Johnson who was confused over his own lockdown rules, "In the North East and other areas where very strict measures have been introduced, you must follow the advice of local authorities. It's six in a house or six in hospitality, but if I understand correctly, not six outside," reported FR24 News.

'Incompetent,' 'Not Fit to be PM'

The British prime minister was branded "totally incompetent" after he was unable to explain the new local lockdown rules for the location.

When asked whether people from different households can still meet in an outdoor pub garden, he responded, "On the 'rule of six', outside the areas such as the North East where extra measures have been brought in it is six inside, six outside. And in the North East and other areas where extra-tight measures have been brought in, you should follow the guidance of local authorities but it is six in a home, six in hospitality but as I understand it, not six outside," reported Yahoo.

He was then taken a swipe by his political opponents. According to a statement of the Labour Party, for Johnson to not understand his own measures is a sign of incompetence.

The aforementioned UK government minister Gillian Keegan stated that she did not entirely understand the new measures around 15 hours before they were slated to be imposed on Wednesday.

Johnson also faced criticism from Tory MPs who are using the mistake as firepower to compel more parliamentary scrutiny of the government's novel coronavirus powers.

The backlash came regarding Boris Johnson's confusion over his own lockdown rules at the beginning of a supposedly uncomfortable 24 hours for him.

