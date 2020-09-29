'Glee' actress Naya Rivera's grieving former husband has found solace in the late star's younger sister who bears much resemblance to her.

Actor Ryan Dorsey, 37, and Nickayla Rivera, 25, have been inseparable since Naya, 33, drowned in July while boating with her five-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru in California.

Nickayla has seemingly responded to the news that she has moved in with her late older sister's former husband to help him take care of Josey. Earlier this month, Nickayla was spotted helping Ryan move into a new rental home in Los Angeles.

Ryan and Nickayla have reportedly been inseparable as they both lean heavily on each other for support. They were also seen helping each other with yard work and chatting happily earlier this September.

Nickayla shared her Instagram story on Monday and did not explicitly mention the reported moving in but she made it clear that she is not privy about people's opinions on the matter. Not concerning herself with the way things are going, she said she was just being there for her nephew, Josey Dorsey, in the midst of a difficult time.

Nickayla and Ryan have relocated to a rental pad with three bedrooms and worth $5,000 a month. The pair will receive assistance from Ryan's parents, reported The Real.

Naya Rivera's sister appealed for compassion following such claims. Regarding moving in with her former husband, the model asserted she does not care about "the way things look" as she is merely making the best efforts for her family amid such a tragic time.

New photos surfaced displaying the pair holding hands while shopping at Target. The two donned face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and appeared to be coming down the store's escalator. They also appeared moving Ryan's belongings from his home earlier this September. Over the month, they have appeared together numerous times.

Representatives for the Dorsey and Rivera families did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A witness observed regarding the pair, "They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They're obviously helping lift each other's spirits," reported B1039.

There have been mixed responses regarding Nickalya moving in with her late sister's former husband.

The social influencer 25-year-old bears a striking resemblance to her sibling's appearance. She wrote emotional tributes about Naya on social media following her sudden death.

Ryan's previous home is located in North Hills in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley and the pair relocated 30 minutes away from the initial home.

According to Nickayla on her Instagram Stories which seemingly addressed her moving in with Naya Rivera's former husband, "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends and family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself. I'm not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure," reported Simcoe Reformer.

