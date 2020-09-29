For the third time, United States President Donald Trump was nominated this year as a recipient of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize by an Australian professor who praised the doctrine of the US president against never-ending wars.

The law professor who was named David Flint explained he decided to nominate the United States president during an interview.

In the interview with the law professor, Flint shared that the Trump Doctrine is something that is extraordinary as there are so many things that the US president does.

According to Townhall, Flint even emphasized that Trump is always guided by two things, which seem to be absent in most of the politicians, which is first, the common sense, and he is guided by national interest, and therefore in their circumstances, it is an interest in the Western alliance.

The law professor also added that what the president has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would not involve America in the endless wars anymore as these wars only achieve nothing and resulted in the death of thousands of young Americans and imposing huge debt on America.

During the interview, the law professor also mentioned the information regarding the recent peace deal that was announced by Trump between UAE or the United Arab Emirates, and Israel, which made the country the third Arab nation to make peace with the Jewish nation.

Flint also stated that what the United States president did was making the move while using his common sense, going ahead and negotiated against all advice.

Flint also added that Trump negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel, brought them together and now states are lining up.

Aside from that, the law professor also pointed out that Trump is the first American president to work out and made America energy independent from the Middle East.

Moreover, Flint emphasized that the current United States president, Trump, is really producing peace in the world in a way that none of his predecessors ever did and because of that he fully deserves to be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Newsweek reported via MSN.

On the other hand, the said nomination is not new for Trump as he has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize already twice before his latest nomination.

Just earlier this month, the US president was nominated also to be the Nobel Peace Prize recipient by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, the person leading the NATO delegation of Norway.

To bring-Gjedde cited the role of Trump in the peace deal between the countries of the UAE and Israel.

He also added that for Trump's merit, he thinks that Trump has done more effort in creating peace between nations compared to his other Peace prize nominees.

And a few days later, Trump was nominated again by Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish parliament, for the peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia that was done by Trump.

Jacobsson tweeted in his social media account that he nominates the US government and the governments of Serbia and Kosovo for the Nobel Peace Prize for what they have done for peace and economic development by signing that cooperation agreement in the White House.

Jocaobsson emphasized that trade and communications are important building blocks when it comes to peace.



