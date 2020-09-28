Hughesville, MD - After holding two huge parties a man in the state of Maryland was sentenced to one year stay behind the bars for violating the order imposed by the state regarding the limitations of large gatherings based on the information given by the state's attorney's office of Charles County.

According to the office of Governor Larry Hogan, the state-imposed social distancing rules which include the banning of gatherings that involves more than 10 individuals, but the 42-year-old man, Shawn Marshall Myers did not follow the rules of the state and still chose to hold parties in late March leading to his arrest.

During the press release, the state's attorney's office stated that the 42-year-old Myers was convicted of two counts of failure to comply with an emergency order and will serve a year sentence at the Charles County Detention Center, CNN reported.

When asked for a comment, the attorney of Myers refused to give one.

Based on the information gathered by the state's attorney's office, on March 22, Myers was confronted by the law enforcement at his home in Hughesville, Maryland the 42-year-old man agreed to disband the first gathering of an estimated 50 individuals but before agreeing to the authorities, Myers shown being argumentative.

The prosecutors stated that on the second party that Myers authorized in his home five days later after the initial action of the authorities, more than 50 individuals were spotted but this time the 42-year-old man refused to end the gathering.

The press released also detailed what happened during the initial response of the authorities, wherein officers told Myers to disband the party but the 42-year-old man remained argumentative and claiming that he and his guests had the right to congregate.

He even directed his guests during the gathering to stay in defiance of the orders coming from Governor Hogan and the lawful orders of the officers to disband the party.

But despite what happened during the initial incident, in just less than a week later, officers responded again to the home of Myers after they received a report of a bonfire and the occurrence of another large party.

But the second encounter did not end up the same with the first one as this time, Myers refused to follow the order and disregarded the order of the authorities to disband the second party.

Prosecutors mentioned that Myers was taken into custody after they were not able to obtain any cooperation from the 42-year-old man.

The release also includes the decision of District Court Judge W. Louis Hennessy sentencing Myers to three years of unsupervised probation after his release and a fine of $5,000.

On the other hand, according to US News, some citizens living in the state are wondering whether there is any coronavirus case in the county which can be linked to the gatherings that Myers led.

Based on the latest information gathered by the Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 tracking project, the state of Maryland currently has 122,972 coronavirus cases with a record of 3,935 deaths.



