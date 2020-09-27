A brain-eating amoeba has been detected in a Texas city's water supply following the death of a six-year-old boy who contracted the microbe.

Tests of the water supply indicate that an organism named Naegleria fowleri has contaminated the water.

What is a Brain-Eating Amoeba?

Naegleria fowleri is a parasite that could result in a deadly brain infection. Typically referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba," the parasite develops into Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis that could burn through a person leading to death in less than two weeks.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cautioned the Brazosport Water Authority on Friday evening of the probable contamination of its water supply with the brain-eating amoeba, reported Fox News.

'Do Not Use Water' Advisory

A "do not use water" precaution was released initially for eight communities in the major Houston area to not use any tap water excluding when flushing toilets but was lifted by Saturday for all areas but Lake Jackson.

Residents of the eight cities have been warned that a brain-eating amoeba was detected in water supply in southeast Texas. This prompted one town to issue a disaster announcement.

The notice read, "The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, under the direction of the Governor's Office, is working with the Brazosport Water Authority to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," reported The State.

According to officials, Lake Jackson City has lifted its "do not use water" precaution but has also placed a boil water advisory following the discovery of brain-eating amoeba in various water supplies throughout the area.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality stated it is working with the city to sanitize the whole system.

Being infected with the Naegleria fowleri is commonly fatal due to the destruction of vital tissue.

The water supply of Lake Jackson near Houston Texas water was assessed following a six-year-old boy named Josiah McIntyre's contraction of the microbe and death earlier this September.

People with frail immune systems have been cautioned that they are susceptible to the microbe.

According to Lake Jackson councilman Vinay Singhania, "We are saddened by death of Josiah McIntyre. We are still investigating and testing," reported Express.

Entry Into Body

The parasite invades through the nose and into the brain. It transforms into Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM), an illness of the central nervous system.

The CDC stated that the parasite is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil.

News Release of the Agency

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, "TCEQ and city officials are actively working on a plan to flush and disinfect the water system. Until the flushing and disinfecting process is complete, the city remains under the boil notice. During this period of disinfection and flushing, boiling the tap water makes it safe for drinking and cooking."

The CDC also noted that the parasite can be detected in chlorine-free or poorly maintained hot water discharges from industrial plants and swimming pools.

The notice not to use water against the prevalence of the brain-eating amoeba was initially implemented towards residents of Lake Jackson, Angleton, Freeport, Richwood, Brazoria, Oyster Creek, Richwood, Clute, and Rosenberg, Texas. These also include the Clemens and Wayne Scott Texas Department of Penal justice penitentiary facilities and the Dow Chemical plant in Freeport.

