There are dozens of different types of wine, and each of them has their own ideal pairing foods. Wine can be intimidating due to the range and the taste, and it can be challenging for beginners to choose the best ones.

Wine is delicious if paired right. With a basic understanding of different types of wine and their tastes, you can make your meal magical and special.

Here are some of the best wines for beginners:

Prosecco

Prosecco is a sparkling wine that originated from Italy. It is made from a grape called "Glera," and it is called a sparkling wine because it is a white wine with bubbles.

Prosecco is fruity and a bit sweet, with flavors that might remind you of lemon and green apples, so the taste is not overwhelming for first-timers. It has no tannin and relatively low acidity. It is also one of the most popular types of sparkling wine.

Chardonnay

Chardonnay is the name of a white grape and the wine that is made from it. Each type of grape has a unique taste, and it is often described as having pear and apple flavors with notes of toast, butter, and oak.

Chardonnay is dry, not sweet, but it can still be fruity. It has no tannin since it is white, and the level of acidity depends on where it is from. European Chardonnay tends to have higher acidity than examples from America.

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio is another white grape that produces wine with a clean and subtle flavor. It is a great wine for those who are first-timers looking for something soft and not overwhelming.

Pinot Grigio is not a sweet wine, but it does have a mild, fruity flavor, and it is great for drinking on its own or when you are eating seafood.

Pinot Noir

The Pinot Noir grape is red, and it has gained in popularity over the years. Pinot Noir is light and low in tannin with fruity berry and cherry flavors even though it is dry, but it is not sweet.

This wine has a light body and low tannins. It is a great choice for someone who likes white wine and wants to try reds or those that are new to white wine in general.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon is a red grape, and it is perfect for those who want a richer, fuller wine. It has high tannins and acidity, but it also features bountiful fruity flavors, like berries or plums.

Cabernet Sauvignon also features flavors like chocolate, vanilla, coconut, and baking spice, depending on the producer and the place of origin. Some wine beginners might find Cabernet a bit too intense for their taste, but there are those who loved it right away.

Riesling

Riesling is white wine perfect for beginners. The wine ranges from dry to very sweet, but it is loved for its crisp citrus and mineral flavors, its bright acidity, and its light body.

Beginners can go for German Riesling, or you can try a bottle from Washington State, such as the Columbia Cellermaster's Riesling. You can drink it as is or pair it up with a steak.

