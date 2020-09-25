Reinforcements for the U.S. Army will be coming soon after troubling clashes with Russian troops, and ISIS rearing its ugly head. American soldiers currently stationed in Syria face rising tensions that will cause concerns about keeping everything in check.

The environment that U.S. troops operate in has been volatile of late, and the reported activity of ISIS does not make it any easier. In the eastern part of Syria, troops were deployed after a Russian military vehicle rammed an American armored vehicle. Several of the troops inside were injured from the impact, reported The Sun UK.

According to Captain Bill Urban, U.S. Central Command stated that radar has been erected with more fighter patrols in the air. He added that these extra acquisitions protect both American and coalition members from harassment courtesy of hostile forces.

Stating that the United States is not looking for conflicts with other nations in Syria, though he said coalition forces will not stand by idly if attacked. This is meant for parties hostile to the coalition in Syria.

Concern for growing concerns over the up-tempo activities of ISIS in Syria. Several incidences of suicide bombing and assaults on prisons free held ISIS militants who are still alive.

It is common knowledge that the Islamic death cult got obliterated a year ago after they were forced to run away from Baghuz located in the northeastern part of Syria.

But due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, they have reactivated sleeper cells and gathered the past months. ISIS is starting its activities again.

Also read: 33 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Syrian Air Strike in the Idlib Province as Hostilities Escalate

The Syrian prisons are in the control of the Kurd forces in the country, but inside it is 14,000 more or less unidentified Islamic State (ISIS) fighters who are not identified yet.

One of the reasons why ISIS is re-asserting itself is that the U.S. is pulling out its troops little by little in the war infested country of Syria. The lessened presence of the Americans is better for ISIS in the long run.

One senior U.S. official said that several Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle will be sent with an additional 100 troopers who will be going back to Syria.

The anonymous official stressed that the added troops are a hint to Russia that the U.S. will not tolerate any more actions that are hostile. Also, the U.S. and its allies will not be pushed around by anyone.

In Syria, both countries have been involved in several incidents that have occurred with their patrolling units in eastern Syria, cited AP News.

But the most serious incident to date is the sideswiping of Russian vehicles that prompted sending more IFVs and U.S. troops. The accident injures four American troops inside the IFV.

Other infuriating actions include two Russian helicopters that unsafely buzzed a U.S. vehicle in just 70 feet. This is considered a highly dangerous action and unprovoked on the Russian's part.

Russia has been supporting the Syrian government and has always made its objection to the U.S. in the country.

All these skirmishes have already upturned a volatile situation that has become a world war and finger-pointing between the powerful nations.

Related topic: US Says No to Death Penalty for Beatles ISIS Members

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.