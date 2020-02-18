Oddities of Nature: Ice Volcanoes Erupting on Lake Michigan

This rather odd natural event has ice volcanoes erupting on Lake Michigan that has captured local and international attention.

Observers noted that it was cold enough to make ice form on the shore of Lake Michigan as water has broken the ice surface. Waves are able to form into cones, water squeezes upwards, and sends moisture that freezes the water as it is ejected from cones. Continues action of the water and cold will build up the watery structures like an ice volcano.

But these conditions are rare and when it has the right circumstances, there will be ice volcanoes forming that is quite an interesting oddity of nature. These snowy formations were documented by Ernie Ostuno, a senior forecaster from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration who chanced upon the icy volcanoes.

The temperature should remain cold enough for ice to form and all waves should have enough power to inject water in an upward motion against the ice shelf too. Witnessing these ice volcanoes erupting is something to see in person, especially that it does not last long.

Do these icy volcanoes last long?

These icy volcanoes were seen on February 16, but it might be happening anytime later just as long as the conditions are cold and right to let it happen. Caution is advised for those going near these ice volcanoes. Horse-playing by climbing atop any of these structures is not smart as it may cause falling in the chilly waters or on the slippery volcano-shaped mound.

Sometimes ,ice balls are formed in Lake Michigan, with these curious ice formations on beaches on Friday, at the Holland State Park.

How ice balls are formed

Other than the ice volcanoes on Lake Michigan, thousands of ice balls were found on a lakeshore. These ice balls are made almost the same way as the ice volcanoes, but they do not form cones.

When the temperature is below freezing point on shallow beaches, the slush will gather into round shapes with the wave action. Wave pushing the collected ice slush will move and move until the ice is an actual orb.

Other opinions about ice volcanoes

Other conditions besides subzero freezing, surfs should be up to three feet high for the ice volcanoes to appear on a lake.

Perfect conditions will have most ice volcanoes arranged in arc formations lined up, near the shore that is equally spaced from each other. Ice volcanoes will be created individually, instead of adjacent grouping like the recent formation.

Another term for ice volcanoes that tend to be long structures lining up on the shore is cold spot. These can form near a sand bar, shoreline and rock reef when the conditions are optimal.

It might be that singular ice volcanoes that are formed near a shore, might be a weakness in the ice. Most of these lone cones are not active states, yet but they are not dangerous.

Seeing ice volcanoes erupting ice on Lake Michigan is a regular sight. But this isn't the only place where you can see a stunning nature show. Reports indicate that this also happens in other places like Lake Erie.

