American philanthropist, author, advocate, and socialite Jean Shafiroff hosted a fundraiser for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation or SASF.

The special event was held at NAIA Restaurant at the Capri Hotel in Southampton, New York.

Animal shelter fundraiser

The fundraiser was held to celebrate the animal shelter in the community and to thank them for all of their hard work for homeless animals.

The funds that were raised from the event, along with SASF's Match Your Gift program, supported the foundation which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Unconditional Love Gala was canceled, and the fundraiser was an effective substitute.

The event helped raise $40, 150 which will be matched by Southampton Animal Shelter's Match your Gift program to bring it to a total of $80, 300.

Notable attendees of the fundraising event included: host Jean Shafiroff; Junior Chairs: Katie McEntee, and Nathania Nisonson; committee members Antonella Bertello, Kingsley Crawford, Missy Hargraves, and Randi Schatz.

Also present in the event were board members Beau Hulse, Clifton and Raya Knight, Martin Shafiroff, John Bradham, and Sean Deneny; guests Ingrid Arneberg, Pamela Dove, Jesse Smith, Mar and William Morosse, Adela Nino, Lieba Nesis, Nicole Salami, Cheri Kaufman, Chris Arlotta, Deanna Pasarelli, Ruth Miller, Maria Fishel, Greg D'Elia; and NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright and her husband Jay Hershenson.

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation would like to extend their gratitude to Jean Shafiroff for hosting and organizing the event; Micheal Pitsinos owner of NAIA restaurant, the Capri Hotel, and auctioneer Bill McCuddy who donated his services to be auctioneer to raise funds.

The 11th Annual Unconditional Love Gala hosted by the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation may have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but SASF is still raising funds and awareness for homeless animals.

SASF relies heavily on the funds generated by the annual gala to care for their rescued animals. While the foundation remains committed to saving the lives of homeless pets, the reduction in funding will have an effect on the mission of SASF.

SASF take in community pets, and they also partner up with other rescues, such as those located in Long Islands and areas in the South including Puerto Rico. Their mission is to save animals that need help, shelter, food and proper care.

Match Your Gift program

As of 2019, SASF gave homes for over 800 animals and provided the community with resources like the Wellness Clinic, Advo-Cats Program, low-cost mobile clinic and other outreach programs. These types of services help pet owners to keep their pets healthy.

During these difficult times, SASF will keep providing the community with these resources to ensure the health and the safety of the animals. The foundation is determined to continue its mission and to provide care for every animal.

All donations up to $!50,000 will be matched with SASF's Introducing Match Your Gift program. The foundation is asking their family and friends to give what you can to help them.

SASF announced a few generous donors who offered to match donations up to $150,000. If you give $500, their shelter pets get $1000. This will help increase their goal and help them reach $500,000 fast.

No goal is too big if the community works together. A difference can be made, and the lives of animals can be saved.

