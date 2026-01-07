Tech

CES 2026: GameSir, Hyperkin Reveals X5 Alteron, World's First Fully Modular Mobile Gaming Controller

Smartphone, Nintendo Switch, or tablet for gaming? No problem.

By

Mobile gaming peripherals took a step forward at CES 2026 with the reveal of the X5 Alteron, the world's first fully modular mobile gaming controller.

Developed in collaboration between GameSir, known for experimental gaming gear, and retro-specialist Hyperkin, the X5 Alteron adapts to nearly any platform: iPhone, Android, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and even PC via Bluetooth to give gamers unprecedented flexibility.

Customizable Modules for Every Playstyle

CES 2026: GameSir, Hyperkin Reveals X5 Alteron CES 2026: GameSir, Hyperkin Reveals X5 Alteron

As Engadget's Mat Smith wrote, the X5 Alteron's defining feature is its magnetic, swappable modules. Gamers can mix and match analog sticks, D-pads, and buttons to recreate favorite layouts, whether asymmetric analog sticks inspired by GameCube controllers, six-button Sega Saturn configurations, or symmetrical-stick setups.

Modules sit flush when attached but remain fully adjustable for stick height, hot-swappable buttons, and custom configurations, letting players craft a truly personalized gaming experience.

Retro Flair Meets Modern Precision

Honoring retro gaming while embracing cutting-edge technology, the X5 Alteron delivers:

  • Capacitive analog sticks for precision beyond Hall-Effect alternatives
  • Hall-Effect triggers for consistent input during intense play
  • Integrated rumble motors for immersive tactile feedback

Future modules include GameCube- and N64-inspired sticks, and even a trackpad module for FPS enthusiasts, blending nostalgia with modern versatility.

Universal Compatibility and Ergonomics

An adaptive vice grip ensures the controller works with smartphones, tablets, and Switch consoles. Its ergonomic design keeps hands comfortable during long sessions, while Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless PC gaming.

With that, X5 Alteron sits as a true all-in-one controller for multi-device players.

Currently a prototype, the X5 Alteron has no confirmed release date or pricing, but its reveal has already sparked excitement in both mobile and retro gaming communities. It's a promising controller, especially for those who have different consoles.

Originally published on Player One

Most Read
Venezuelans Celebrate

How Venezuelans React to Nicolas Maduro's Ouster After the US Attacks

Donald Trump
What Will Happen to Venezuela's 300 Billion Barrels of Crude Reserves As Trump Takes Over Oil Business?
CES 2026: World’s First Electrochromic Sunglasses Can Instantly Change Tint
CES 2026: World's First Electrochromic Sunglasses Can Instantly Change Tint With Single Swipe
Trump Sends Loyalist Sergio Gor to India Amid Trade and
Trump Administration Puts Off Planned Tariff Doubling on Cabinets, Furniture Until 2027
CES 2026: Belkin's Power Banks Offer Impressive Charging For Your
CES 2026: Belkin's Power Banks Offer Impressive Charging For Your Devices
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice