CES 2026: GameSir, Hyperkin Reveals X5 Alteron, World's First Fully Modular Mobile Gaming Controller

Mobile gaming peripherals took a step forward at CES 2026 with the reveal of the X5 Alteron, the world's first fully modular mobile gaming controller.

Developed in collaboration between GameSir, known for experimental gaming gear, and retro-specialist Hyperkin, the X5 Alteron adapts to nearly any platform: iPhone, Android, iPad, Nintendo Switch, and even PC via Bluetooth to give gamers unprecedented flexibility.

Customizable Modules for Every Playstyle

As Engadget's Mat Smith wrote, the X5 Alteron's defining feature is its magnetic, swappable modules. Gamers can mix and match analog sticks, D-pads, and buttons to recreate favorite layouts, whether asymmetric analog sticks inspired by GameCube controllers, six-button Sega Saturn configurations, or symmetrical-stick setups.

Modules sit flush when attached but remain fully adjustable for stick height, hot-swappable buttons, and custom configurations, letting players craft a truly personalized gaming experience.

Retro Flair Meets Modern Precision

Honoring retro gaming while embracing cutting-edge technology, the X5 Alteron delivers:

Capacitive analog sticks for precision beyond Hall-Effect alternatives

Hall-Effect triggers for consistent input during intense play

Integrated rumble motors for immersive tactile feedback

Future modules include GameCube- and N64-inspired sticks, and even a trackpad module for FPS enthusiasts, blending nostalgia with modern versatility.

Universal Compatibility and Ergonomics

An adaptive vice grip ensures the controller works with smartphones, tablets, and Switch consoles. Its ergonomic design keeps hands comfortable during long sessions, while Bluetooth connectivity allows seamless PC gaming.

With that, X5 Alteron sits as a true all-in-one controller for multi-device players.

Currently a prototype, the X5 Alteron has no confirmed release date or pricing, but its reveal has already sparked excitement in both mobile and retro gaming communities. It's a promising controller, especially for those who have different consoles.

