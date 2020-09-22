Washington, DC - After the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader on Friday, United States President Donald Trump shared that the one who will succeed the late Justice will also be a woman.

According to The Voice of America, the president also urged Republicans to process the confirmation of the upcoming justice without any delay, and Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), the Senate Majority Leader has mentioned that he will seek to confirm whoever US President Donald Trump will push and nominate.

On the other hand, Democrats are currently pushing for the vacancy of the spot and to be filled with the next president this coming November.

In 2016 and 2017 Trump released a list of 21 potential Supreme Court nominees, but the president rounded off the list to 20 just last month and unveiled his new list of nominees, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Allison Rushing

The 38-year-old Judge Allison Rushing is one of the youngest in the list of nominees and currently sits on the Fourth United States Circuit Court of Appeals. The current president nominated her to the court in August of 2018 and just seven months after, she was confirmed by the Senate in March of the following year. The North Carolina native judge was the youngest federal judge in the US at the time when she was confirmed. Rushing is holding a B.A. degree from Wake Forest University and studied at Duke School of Law to get her law degree.

In 2018 the White House called Judge Rushing as one of the best young appellate lawyers in the country after serving as a clerk for three conservative judges, Justice Gorsuch, Justice Clarence Thomas, and U.S. Circuit Judge David Sentelle.

Barbara Lagoa

The 52-year-old Trump appointee, Judge Barbara Lagoa has served on the Atlanta-based 11th United States Circuit Court of Appeals since December, after she was confirmed by the Senate in a mostly bipartisan vote of 80-15.

Judge Lagoa, who is a Cuban-American and a Miami native served briefly on the Florida Supreme Court as the first Hispanic woman on the high court of the state.

The Miami native judge earned her bachelor's degree from Florida International University and got her degree in law from Columbia University.

Joan Larsen

Nominated also by President Donald Trump, Joan Larsen, 51 served to the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in late 2017. The 51-year-old Judge was confirmed by the US Senate with votes of 60-38. Larsen was also considered to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018.

Kate Comerford Todd

One of the most senior lawyers at the White House, Kate Comerford Todd is also the deputy counsel to the president. Before serving in the White House, she previously served as the chief counsel of the litigation arm of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and also served as the executive editor of Harvard's Law review.

Amy Coney Barrett

The Notre Dame Law School graduate, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was also nominated by US President Donald Trump to the Seventh US Circuit Court of Appeals in May of 2017 after being confirmed by the Senate in October of the same year with 55-43 vote.



