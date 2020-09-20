While many still mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, it also opened up the debate on whoever would take her place. With several reports about the next justice quickly unfolding, a fight between the possible nominees of the two political parties ensue.

People are also closely watching the move of both Republicans and Democrats as analysts and experts claim that the nomination of the next supreme court justice may change the course of the upcoming election.

Not even a day after the death of the Notorious RBG, both US President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have already set out to put pressure on pushing a nominee. The two have already called on a Republican conference in order to discuss the details of nominating a new possible justice to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It was also noted by reports that they are looking into getting in a full Senate process of choosing a new justice before the year ends.

According to CNN, Trump has already announced that he will be choosing a nominee to fill in the seat vacated by RBG in the high court very soon. Moreover, the president has also expressed his intentions to choose a woman as a justice nominee.

Citing Article 2 of the US Constitution, Trump stated that it is clearly written that the President should be choosing the nominees for the justices of the Supreme Court.

The timing of Ginsburg's death has also set an unusually short deadline for the Republicans to come up with a nominee just 45 days before the day of the election.

Read also: Who is Supreme Court Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg? The Woman Known as the 'Notorious RBG' Dies Age 87

Meanwhile, Democrats have also called out McConnell on his 'hypocrisy, citing that he was the one who blocked the vote of US President Obama's nominee back in 2016. McConnell stated back then that the people of the US have the choice who to put in position during a year of election.

Biden Refuses to Give Names pf Possible Nominees

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the Democrat's Presidential nominee stated that he will not be unveiling names of his possible Supreme Court Justice nominees in place of RBG. Biden affirmed that he will not succumb to the pressure of doing so despite claims that it would greatly affect the presidential race.

According to CBS News, Biden singled out Trump as the only candidate that would be giving a line up of possible replacements for RBG. The act by Trump was also referred to by Biden as a "dangerous precedent" given that Trump did such a thing in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Biden emphasized how placing a name on a list could influence a judge's decision making which he noted in not wight for a justice. In addition, he also noted that any name that would be placed on the list would be a target of political attacks, especially since any nominee by Biden will nor be given a hearing until after the election, 2021 at the earliest. Thus, he refuses to let someone be attacked without the ability to defend one's self.



Related article: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Death: Trump to Possibly Choose a 'Very Talented Woman' to Replace RBG

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.