Fayetteville, N.C. - United States President Donald Trump shared that his nominee in replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be a woman, a very talented and brilliant candidate.

The president started his campaign rally in Fayetteville in a tribute to the late justice wherein he stated that some may disagree with her but she was a huge inspiration for a lot of people, most likely all of Americans.

According to Yahoo! News, before boarding the Air Force One going to North Carolina, Trump shared with the reporters that his pick for the now vacant spot will be announced the following week.

Trump also shared that the current situation is a different story compared to the one that happened in February of 2016 when the seat was vacated by late Justice Antonin Scalia. He even calls it the consequences of losing an election.

The president also mentioned the close relationship of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Justice Antonin Scalia which he emphasized that it is a strong reminder that we can all disagree on fundamental issues while treating each other with respect and decency.

Moreover, trump asserted his right to nominate a new justice before the election time as based on Article II of the United States Constitution, the President shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court.

The president also stated that there is no clearer than that.

Throughout the night, 'Fill that seat' chants broke out among the crowd for several times.

He also mentioned that since it says that the president, so we are supposed to fill the seat and we are doing it, Fox news reported.

The president also shared with the crowd that he now considers his rallies protests. This is not a rally according to trump as from now on it is called a protest, protest against stupidity.

Trump shared that a seat at the Supreme Court was vacated prior to the inauguration or during an election year for 29 times already throughout history.

He also added every sitting president made a nomination.

In 2016, former US president Barrack Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the vacant seat at that time but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky used his caucus numbers to keep the seat open until the election was done.

Sen. Susan Collins made a statement that says that the nominee should be voted on after the election, but in an interview before the rally, Trump shared that totally disagrees on that one as he won which means it is his obligation, not only for himself but his obligation to the voters.

When he was talking to the crowd, Trump brought up Collins again and jokingly stated that nobody ever said that let us not fill the seat. He also added that he will not say that it is Susan.

On the other hand, Trump shifted his focus on his presidential race rival Joe Biden and stated that Democrats were trying to delay the approval of the coronavirus vaccine for sleepy Joe to get the credit.



