Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died due to complications to her pancreatic cancer on Friday, ending the legacy of the 87-year-old senior member of the court's liberal wing.

A brief history

Ginsburg was first appointed by former U.S. President Bill Clinton in 1993 and has since delivered progressive votes on some of the most divisive social issues the country faces today. The list of topics includes abortion rights, same-sex marriage, immigration, and several other sensitive matters.

According to CNN, Ginsburg allegedly told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, just a few days before her death, that she did not wish for her replacement to be chosen before the results of the November elections are revealed.

Former President Barack Obama released a statement that wrote about Ginsburg's long career on both sides of the spectrum and how the supreme court justice supported the people who were suffering through discrimination, whether it was because of their sexual preference or something else.

Ginsburg was able to carve a prominent position in American history, being dubbed as the "Notorious R.B.G." During her many speaking events throughout the years, she has consistently received standing ovations for sharing her views of the law, her routine, and frequent dissents.

In a statement in July, Ginsburg said that she would continue to serve as a member of the court for as long as she was physically able, which she successfully achieved.

Also Read: $1,200 Second Stimulus Check Possible Dates You Can Expect to Receive Potential Direct Payments

Before taking the bench, Ginsburg was famous for the time she was an advocate for the American Civil Liberties Union and later her appointment as the architect of a legal strategy in support of the 14th Amendment's equal protection applied to gender.

During a commencement speech in 2002, she expressed her pride in doing work as a lawyer in the late 1960s when history was made in the U.S. as gender equality was first accepted and that the women of the country were in the same stature as men.

The 'Notorious R.B.G.'

Ginsburg wrote in her first book titled "My Own Words" where she compiled her writings and speeches to as far back as when she was in eighth grade. The book focuses on her attempts in fighting for women's rights, as reported by USA Today.

During an interview with C.B.S., Ginsburg spoke about her belief that there were not enough women on the supreme court, which at the time, there were only three. She also recalled her mother, Celia Bader, who also died of cancer, only two days before she graduated valedictorian from James Madison High School.

The supreme court justice said her mother taught her how to act, to be a lady, and how to be independent. Ginsburg said she learned how to control her emotions and to be professional and calm.

Ginsburg met her husband, Martin Ginsburg, on a blind date at Cornell. They later married in 1954 and had their first child in 1955. She graduated from Columbia as the top of her class but did not get an offer from any U.S. law firm due to her status as a woman, being Jewish, and what she said was most important, being the mother to a four-year-old child.

The Notorious R.B.G. became the inspiration for a documentary and award-winning biopic along with several bestselling novels. Ginsburg's presence inspired countless individuals and even had her likeness plastered on items such as mugs and T-shirts.

According to B.B.C., when asked about possible regret about the challenges she experienced throughout her life, she simply responded with "I do think I was born under a very bright star."

Related Article: Democrats Urge Nancy Pelosi to Pass Coronavirus Stimulus Bill Amid Stalled Talks

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.