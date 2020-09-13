Chris Evans is trending on social media for the wrong reasons. His accidental post displayed a nude photograph on Instagram Stories.

Initially an Innocent Video Was Posted

The "Avengers" actor initially posted a video of his family playing Heads Up. The footage was a screen recording and when the video ended, it briefly displayed images from his camera roll.

Explicit Photograph

The now-deleted photograph gave followers a sneak peek of his "package" which was a close-up picture of a penis. Fans became his proverbial shield when they made attempts to protect his privacy by spamming the trending hashtag with the actor's adorable photos, reported The Free Press Journal.

Social Media Circulation

The clip has been seen by his 5.7 million Instagram followers. Screenshots inundated Twitter as social media users created memes and made jokes regarding the accidental post.

The thumbnails of the images on his phone included the one that appeared to contain male genitals along with a meme of himself with the text "Guard that p---y." Therefore, "Chris Evans" trended on Twitter.

The "Captain America" actor's photograph was also a trending topic on Google Trends after it was screenshot and went viral.

Evans' fans urged social media users not to re-share the photograph online to mitigate its circulation.

The entries on Instagram Stories were shared on September 12. It was not made clear whose screen recording the footage was and who owns the leaked X-rated photo.

Damage Control With Wholesome Content

Wholesome content flooded by fans of the actor included photographs of him and his dog Dodger to drown out Chris Evans' accidental post.

Also Read: 'Agent Carter' Series Premiere Spoilers: Chris Evans Makes An Appearance As Captain America?

Speculation

American entertainment website Pop Culture stated that some fans are speculating that the NSFW (not safe for work) image may be that of Evans' younger brother, Scott. The younger brother had his nude images previously leaked.

It was not clarified if the camera roll is Evans' and he has not yet addressed the photo leak publicly.

Support for Chris Evans

A social media user wrote, "Chris Evans is the sweetest human ever. He deserves all the love in this world. Spamming the hashtag #ChrisEvans He's the best please respect his privacy @ChrisEvans We love you. Hope you are well."

Another user wrote, "The fact that someone has to explain that it is not okay to violate someone's privacy like that is astounding, let alone the fact Chris Evans suffers from crippling anxiety. Everyone making jokes at Chris Evans' expense or sharing/saving the picture needs to grow up," reported The Philippine Daily Inquirer.

"Before sharing Chris Evans nude, remember that the actor suffered an anxiety disorder with the rise of his Hollywood career and even refused to be Captain America on several occasions for fear that fame would affect him and his family," according to another netizen.

Support from Mark Ruffalo

Regarding Chris Evans' accidental post, "Avengers" co-actor Mark Ruffalo also weighed in on the slip-up, writing, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," reported AsiaOne.

Related Article: Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Breakup Reasons Revealed: 'I Didn't Think I Was His Type,' Quips The Actress

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.