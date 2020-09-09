Comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram to divulge that she has been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. She added that she might have had the illness for years. Schumer inquired about the advice of fans regarding her health crisis.

Schumer said that she is undertaking treatment for the illness.

Instagram Announcement

"Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I'm on doxycycline. I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number in my bio. I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it," she released the announcement on Instagram.

Medication

The 39-year-old is currently taking the antibiotic doxycycline as a treatment for her illness. She continued that there is a possibility that she has had Lyme disease for years but was not made aware until this summer, reported ACQ5.

Photograph of Little Amy Chumer

Schumer's declaration was accompanied by a throwback photograph of herself standing outdoors as she held a fishing pole for the initial time. A photo of a young version of herself that wore a pink T-shirt over a blue bathing suit with a baseball cap was posted.

What is Lyme Disease?

The disease is a tick-borne illness; a contagion caused by bacteria commonly transmitted by ticks, reported CNN.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 300,000 United States citizens are diagnosed with Lyme disease annually, reported CNN.

Also Read: Amy Schumer Pitches A 'Hamilton' Sequel To Lin-Manuel Miranda About Betsy Ross [VIDEO]

Symptoms of Lyme Disease

The CDC added that symptoms of Amy Schumer's health crisis could include fever, fatigue, headache, and a skin rash.

People who undergo treatment in the Lyme disease's early stages commonly make it to recovery quickly.

Origin of Lyme Disease

The illness was named after the Connecticut town where it was first detected.

It comes from a deer tick's bite, also called a black-legged tick. According to the National Institutes of Health, for infection to set in, the tick should be latched to an individual for at least 36 to 48 hours.

Amy Schumer's Other Concerns

The actress carries a heavy load aside from the illness as she raises Gene, her son with Chris Fischer, her husband.

In April, Schumer disclosed that her plan to have a second baby via in vitro fertilization is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Left Untreated

If a diagnosed person does not undergo treatment, the infection could prevail to the joints, nervous system, and heart that could lead to joint pain and swelling, according to the CDC.

Justin Bieber Also Diagnosed With the Illness

Alongside Amy Schumer's health crisis, pop singer Justin Bieber revealed in January that he was also diagnosed with Lyme disease. He described that he has had a difficult couple of years but getting the right treatment would help treat the incurable disease so far.

Related Article: Amy Schumer Calls Out Teen Film Critic Over Slut-Shaming Tweet (TWEETS)

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.