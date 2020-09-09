An image circulating on social media showed a truck with the words "All Aboard the Trump Train," stuck beneath a bridge, was frequently shared online in the summer of 2020, along with mocking remarks about U.S President Donald Trump.

The truth

The image is not genuine. The truck in the image did hit an overpass, but the wording on the side of the truck was altered to make it seem as if a pro-Trump vehicle had hit an ironic wall.

The original image that is unaltered has been shared on the internet. It was taken in 2015 and captured a truck with the words "On The Road to Success, There Are No Shortcuts" after the truck crashed into an overpass.

The original picture was taken in Mamaroneck Village, New York, circa May 2015. The Loop published several additional photographs of the accident.

Trump rally

Despite a lot of fake edits posted online, supports of President Trump shows no signs of stopping. Last week, President Trump returned to the campaign trail and showed strength and enthusiasm heading into the critical final months before the November presidential election that will decide whether he gets another term.

On September 3, President Donald Trump rejected former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden's call for a national mask mandate to combat the coronavirus. He accused Biden of politicizing the outbreak and "shunning science" in combating the pandemic.

During a White House press briefing, President Trump said that it is a shameful situation for anybody to try and score political points while they are working to save lives and defeat the pandemic, as reported by CNBC.

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that every American should wear a mask when they are outside the home for the next three months. He said that every governor should mandate the usage of masks.

President Trump, on the other hand, resisted the calls to wear masks for months, but now endorses the idea, although he favors allowing governors to decide on whether to require masks.

President Trump added that they have urged Americans to wear masks and that they have been saying that masks should be worn when it is appropriate. He added that "maybe they are great and maybe they are just good, maybe they are not so good." He also said that Americans have "nothing to lose."

Democratic governors and Republican governors across the country have mandated the use of masks or have rolled back reopening plans as cases of coronavirus have increased.

However, President Trump claimed that Biden wants to shit down the economy and close the schools and "grind society to a halt." The president has said that lockdowns are intended to prevent the further spread of the virus, but the economy may crumble if another lockdown will happen.

The cases of coronavirus show no signs of improving, with protests and public unrest, the public is out in the streets with no proper social distancing, and most are not wearing masks.

The United States has now recorded 194,056 deaths and more than 3 million cases of COVID-19 in the country, with California as the state with the most cases.

According to WorldMeters.com, California now has more than 700,000 cases and more than 13,000 deaths.

