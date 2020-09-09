Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix's hit documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness," has submitted a case of a pardon, which is headed straight to the White House.

Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, submitted a 257-page argument to President Donald Trump asking for a pardon from his 22-year prison sentence after he was charged with involvement in a murder-for-hire plot, as reported by Fox News.

Exotic pleading for pardon

Among the documents was a letter from Maldonado-Passage, in which he said he was sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up, and tied to a chair to the point the skin came off of his arms.

Exotic wrote "please by my hero" and pleaded before claiming that his hands are damaged from the abuse in jail and apologize for the sloppy writing and spelling. Federal prison sources denied Maldonado-Passage's allegations, according to Variety.

In addition, the 57-year-old former zoo owner reportedly said that he fears that his over various health conditions will eventually result in his death before his sentence is up. Character references were also included in the documents.

Maldonado-Passage also went on to maintain his innocence in a plot to kill Carole Baskin, a fellow big cat enthusiast, and who was also featured in the documentary. Exotic claimed his threats against her were hyperbole.

According to Exotic's lawyers, his threats were deemed simply another aspect of his showmanship and that his jokes, at most, in bad taste, were merely jokes.

Furthermore, Maldonado-Passage claimed that when he paid the alleged hitman $3,000, it was simply to get him off of his back and not to kill Baskin. He also stated that he had been railroaded and betrayed, repeatedly, by the likes of Jeff Lowe, the judge over his case, and more.

Exotic added that anti-gay comments are part of the reason behind his conviction of the crime, according to TMZ.

The outlet also reported that he admitted to shooting ill animals at his zoo, claiming that it was a humane method of euthanasia.

Also included in the document was a letter from Dillon Passage, Exotic's husband. Dillon's letter said that he sees a sweet, big heart man, with good intentions, who took a few steps down a dark road and that he is waiting to be pulled out of it. He added that his husband saved him from his addiction.

Maldonado-Passage added to President Trump: "Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud. Be my hero, please."

The media reports that Maldonado-Passage's attorneys, including Eric Love, are headed to Washington D.C on September 9 to present the pardon application.

Representatives for the Federal Medical Center Forth Worth, where Maldonado-Passage is being held, can't be reached to comment on the sexual abuse issue.

Exotic's threats to Baskin

Before his arrest, Exotic has been very public about his deep-rooted hatred for the animal rescuer Carole Baskin. He even said a few words about her on the documentary show.

In 2018, Exotic was arrested and was found guilty of 19 counts, including attempted murder for hire, killing five tigers in his property, and selling of lion and tiger cubs illegally. In January 2019, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

