A missing couple from California who went to Mexico in the northern part was found slain at the bottom of a well. The two victims, Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, were found dead close to their home in El Socorrito, in Baja California.

The last time their family and friends heard from them was on August 28, reported CBS-TV affiliate KFMB.

According to Robert Harvey, his mom messaged him about seeing a beach or gold mine. That was before they disappeared, reported New York Post.

The victim, Hirschsohn is an engineer and educated at Princeton University. His son said his parents were expected to be back in California about three days after.

However, both of them never got back stateside. Their vehicle, a dark blue Toyota Land Cruiser, was derelict near Ensenada. His son added that it was about 3-hours, traveling north from El Socorrito.

The disappearance of the couple was unusual, and the abandoned SUV did not provide any hints to investigators.

They weren't found alive. Their corpses were dropped inside a well. Authorities were able to identify the bodies as Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey without a doubt.

Conclusions have been reached even without proof that the couple died by foul play.

Robert added both his parents liked staying in Mexico and they were living in an ex-pat enclave in their retirement.

He added his mom was into their retirement and had a liking of the outdoors too. She was eager to finish a bucket list of what to do as well.

One of their children, Ava Setzer, wrote a post on Facebook to ask the whereabouts of their parents, a week earlier. Later their parents' corpses where found.

On the post, she mentioned that her dad had a house in El Socorrito and traveled Baja since getting their house.

She added that he was staying there and in their community where he was reported missing first. One of the things the victim likes is to windsurf at the South Bay of San Quentin.

On Monday, the deceased was identified by the Mexican authorities. Earlier, another person was murdered who is also an expat. He was found dead in the Peninsula of Baja. Hirschsohn is South African as well.

Craig Harris, 65, whose corpse was found on beach property in Cabo Pulmo, was stabbed on the upper torso, then weighted down with rocks in a backpack. The body was washed ashore, a while later. Harris was last seen alive last August 29. He owns a rental business in Cabo, told reports, cited FR24.

This rash of disappearances includes a Los Angeles firefighter who is missing from his condo in Baja in Rosarito, a resort town.

The firefighter, identified as Francisco Aguilar, 48, is on leave but hints of a violent kidnapping is considered. Mexican authorities might need to look into it, said LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

