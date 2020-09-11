The U.S. and its NATO allies are practicing maneuvers in arctic waters close to the Russian borders of their arctic coastline. It will be an ending to two weeks of movement by the two superpowers.

In the joint naval exercise, there's an American destroyer with several frigates from Norway and Britain. These NATO nations have been longtime allies of the U.S. in Europe that supported U.S. Military initatives.

According to the report, sea drills are taken point by the British Navy but the exercise is within the 200 miles (nautical) of the claimed Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In this case, the only restricted activities are commercial not military activities are allowable in international law, reported Breaking Defense.

It is just one of the instances of transiting the seaways to the Arctic via freedom of navigation. More activity is expected as vessels of NATO will be more active there. One example is the establishment of ports that will be upgraded to handle more naval traffic. Tromso in Norway will be a frequent stopover for American sub crews on operations in the arctic circles upper part.

The leading ship is the Royal Navy frigate HMS Sutherland, USS Ross destroyer Arleigh Burke and other ships that make up the participants of the exercise. Aircraft included are Danish and Norwegian patrol aircraft to complete the exercises.

Exercises for this small force of multinational ships transit near the Russian fisherman peninsula. This is just a small spur of only the bigger Kola peninsula with the Russian Northern Fleet, where Russian submarines are docked with many missile batteries installed too.

Also read: US Submarines Get Improved Arctic Port to Dock Courtesy of Norway



Despite being close to the Russian mainland, the assurance of keeping ships in international waters was mentioned as a premise for these exercises. This was confirmed by Lt. Col. Ivar Moen of Norway's National Joint Headquarters by a source (verified by the original article).

The exercise is expected to draw attention from Russians who are only 200 nautical miles away. On one occasion, a Mig-29 of the Northern fleet interdicted one of Norway's P-3 Orion above the Barents Sea. More intercepts of Russians and NATO planes have added a tense atmosphere in the region.

More P-3s flying around in international waters have attracted MiG-31s as well while on patrol. No detection of Russian ships or submersibles that are trailing the NATO ships.

A statement released by the British Royal Navy said that the NATO task force operating in the High North shows the determination for the UK and allies to freedom of access and navigation (FONOPs).

It mentions Russia's claims in the Arctic and the right to control the sea lanes in its Arctic coastline that is quite extensive. One area in the Barents Sea straddling the Russian area is a volatile point because it is the Russian access to the North Atlantic.

Vice Adm. Gene Black, commander, US Sixth Fleet added that the cooperation with its allies is an advantage, citing the ability to have arctic operations with the help of its allies, working together where it matters.

USS Ross CO Commander John D. John said the chance to work with Norway and UK crews is an exercise of interoperability.

Before this, the Barents exercise in May included the destroyers USS Donald Cook, USS Porter, and USS Roosevelt with the HMS Kent were included.

The value of U.S. and NATO warships working together in joint naval exercises shows the U.S. Navy can operate everywhere.

Related article: One of the Most Advanced Attack US Navy Submarines Sighted in Tromsø

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.