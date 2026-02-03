Tech

Vivo x300e Variant Spotted Online For the First Time, Per Rumors

The Vivo x300 series is about to welcome a new variant in the lineup.

Vivo appears to be quietly expanding its flagship lineup, and it's not with the much-rumored vivo X300 Ultra.

A newly discovered database listing suggests the company is preparing an entirely new model, the vivo X300e, marking an unexpected addition to the X300 series.

vivo X300e Surfaces in GSMA IMEI Database

Vivo X Fold5 Teases Thinner Design Than iPhone 16 Pro

Smartprix was the first to report that the vivo X300e had been added to the GSMA IMEI database. While the listing does not disclose specifications or features, it does confirm the device's official name.

An IMEI registration typically signals that internal testing and regulatory groundwork are already underway, often preceding a formal product launch.

First 'e' Model in vivo's Premium X Series

If launched, the X300e would be the first-ever "e" variant under vivo's high-end X lineup. The brand has previously explored alternative flagship trims through FE editions and newer offshoots like the vivo X200T.

Introducing an "e" model suggests vivo may be experimenting with a strategically positioned flagship, possibly offering a more accessible price point while retaining premium branding.

vivo X Fold6 Also Makes an Appearance

The same IMEI database listing also references the vivo X Fold6, indicating that vivo's roadmap extends beyond traditional smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, earlier leaks suggest the foldable could be powered by Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and feature a 200MP rear camera system. Industry speculation points to a potential release window between April and June 2026.

With Vivo being more competitive than ever, the Android brand is expected to explore more opportunities to improve its releases. It won't be easy, but it's entirely possible to rival a big brand like Apple, especially now that Chinese markets test almost all smartphones nowadays.

Tech Times last reported about vivo in July when the vivo Y04e leak was all over the place.

