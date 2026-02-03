Jill Biden's Ex-Husband William Stevenson Charged With First-Degree Murder of Wife Linda After December Domestic Dispute

William Stevenson, the 77-year-old ex-husband of former First Lady Jill Biden, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife Linda Stevenson, authorities announced Tuesday. The charges follow a weeks-long investigation into Linda Stevenson's death after she was found unresponsive in their Delaware home on December 28.

A New Castle County grand jury returned a one-count indictment against Stevenson on Monday, more than a month after police responded to a reported domestic dispute at the couple's residence on the 1300 block of Idlewood Road in the Oak Hill neighborhood near Elsmere, Delaware. Linda Stevenson, 64, was found unresponsive in the living room around 11:15 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by responding officers.

William Stevenson is currently being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 cash bail. It remains unclear whether he has retained legal counsel.

Details of the Investigation

New Castle County Police have provided limited information about the circumstances surrounding Linda Stevenson's death. Authorities initially responded to a domestic dispute call late on the evening of December 28, 2025. When officers arrived, they found Linda Stevenson unresponsive in the couple's living room.

Despite immediate lifesaving measures administered at the scene, she was pronounced dead. Her body was subsequently turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for autopsy. However, officials have not publicly released a cause of death or specific details about how she died.

Investigators returned to the couple's home on December 31, three days after Linda's death. Police described the investigation leading to William Stevenson's indictment as "extensive" and lasting several weeks. No charges were filed immediately following Linda's death in late December.

The lack of publicly disclosed information about the cause of death, the nature of the domestic dispute, or specific evidence against William Stevenson leaves many questions unanswered as the case proceeds through Delaware's legal system.

Remembering Linda Stevenson

Linda Stevenson was described by loved ones as "tenacious, kind-hearted, and fiercely loyal." An obituary stated she "passed away unexpectedly" and made no mention of her husband William. She is survived by her daughter, granddaughter, sister, and other relatives.

A mother and grandmother, Linda had recently founded BMB Bookkeeping, an accounting business. She was described as "deeply family-oriented" and a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. Those who knew her emphasized her loyalty to family and friends and her dedication to building her business.

The couple had been married for approximately 40 years at the time of Linda's death. William Stevenson had previously spoken warmly about his marriage to Linda in past interviews, calling her "the greatest thing in my life" and crediting his divorce from Jill Biden as what allowed him to meet Linda.

The obituary's omission of any reference to William Stevenson has drawn attention given the circumstances of Linda's death and the subsequent murder charge.

William Stevenson's Connection to the Biden Family

William Stevenson's arrest has drawn significant media attention due to his former marriage to Jill Biden, who served as First Lady from 2021 to 2025. The then-Jill Tracy Jacobs married William Stevenson in February 1970 when she was 18 years old and a student at the University of Delaware. Stevenson was 23 at the time.

The couple's marriage lasted five years. During that period, William Stevenson founded The Stone Balloon Club in 1971 in Newark, Delaware, which became one of the most popular college bars in the country. Located near the University of Delaware campus, the venue hosted legendary acts including Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Dave Matthews Band, George Thorogood, Cheap Trick, and The Allman Brothers Band over the decades.

In March 1975, Jill met then-Delaware Senator Joe Biden. The Stevensons' civil divorce was granted in May 1975. Jill Biden attempted to maintain half-ownership of The Stone Balloon in the divorce settlement but was denied. She married Joe Biden in June 1977, two years after her divorce from William Stevenson was finalized.

Joe Biden had become a widower in 1972 when his first wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident. His sons Beau and Hunter survived the crash.

Allegations and Political Statements

Over the years, William Stevenson made various public statements about his marriage to Jill Biden and the circumstances of their divorce. He alleged that Jill began an affair with Joe Biden while still married to him, though Jill and Joe Biden have consistently stated they met on a blind date in 1975, after the Stevensons had separated.

In a 2020 interview with Inside Edition, Stevenson claimed that in 1974, he drove from Delaware to New Jersey to pay Bruce Springsteen ahead of his appearance at The Stone Balloon. "I asked Jill to go with me and she said no—she had things to do, she had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter," he told the outlet, suggesting the relationship between Jill and Joe Biden began earlier than they publicly acknowledged.

Despite these allegations, Stevenson said he voted for the Obama-Biden ticket in both 2008 and 2012. However, he later became critical of Joe Biden and supported Donald Trump. In 2023, he called Trump a "president that I love and respect" and claimed the "Biden crime family" was targeting Trump amid criminal investigations into the former president.

Stevenson also alleged that Joe Biden had "weaponized the government" against him, though he did not provide specific evidence for this claim. He was critical of Jill Biden during the final days of Joe Biden's presidency before Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election.

No Response from the Bidens

Representatives for former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden did not immediately respond to requests for comment about William Stevenson's arrest and murder charge. The Bidens have maintained privacy regarding their personal lives and typically do not comment on matters involving Jill Biden's first marriage.

The timing of the arrest—coming after Joe Biden left office in January 2025 following Trump's inauguration—removes some of the immediate political dimensions the case might have carried during Biden's presidency. However, the high-profile nature of William Stevenson's connection to the former First Lady ensures continued public and media interest.

Legal Proceedings Ahead

William Stevenson faces a charge of first-degree murder, the most serious homicide charge under Delaware law. First-degree murder in Delaware requires proof of premeditation and deliberation, carrying a potential sentence of life imprisonment without possibility of parole.

The case will proceed through Delaware's court system, beginning with preliminary hearings and potentially leading to trial unless Stevenson reaches a plea agreement with prosecutors. The grand jury's decision to indict suggests prosecutors believe they have sufficient evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

The $500,000 cash bail set for Stevenson reflects both the severity of the first-degree murder charge and potentially an assessment by the court that he poses a flight risk or danger to the community. His inability to post bail means he will remain in custody at Howard Young Correctional Institution throughout the legal proceedings.

Defense attorneys, once retained, will have access to the evidence compiled during the weeks-long investigation, including autopsy results, forensic evidence from the scene, and any statements made by witnesses or the defendant. The cause of death, once publicly revealed through court proceedings, may provide crucial context for understanding the events of December 28.

Domestic Violence Context

The case highlights the ongoing issue of domestic violence, which affects millions of Americans regardless of age, socioeconomic status, or background. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence in their lifetimes.

Domestic disputes can escalate to fatal violence, particularly when patterns of abuse exist over time. Police responding to domestic dispute calls face dangerous and unpredictable situations, as evidenced by the tragic outcome in this case.

Advocates for domestic violence survivors emphasize the importance of recognizing warning signs, providing support systems for those experiencing abuse, and ensuring robust legal protections and consequences for perpetrators.

Community Impact

The Stone Balloon, the music venue William Stevenson founded over 50 years ago, became a Newark, Delaware institution. Multiple generations of University of Delaware students and Delaware residents attended concerts there, creating memories and connections to major artists who performed at the club.

Stevenson's arrest and the circumstances surrounding Linda's death have shocked those familiar with his role in Delaware's music and nightlife history. The contrast between his public persona as a successful businessman and venue owner and the current criminal charges creates a jarring disconnect for those who knew him through The Stone Balloon.

For Linda Stevenson's family, friends, and colleagues, the loss is both personal and painful. Beyond the shock of her sudden death, they now face the additional trauma of murder charges against her husband and the public scrutiny that accompanies a high-profile case.